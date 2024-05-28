Latvia allocates another €20 million for drone coalition in Ukraine

Latvia plans to invest 20 million euros in the drone coalition in 2024 to support Ukraine. The same amount will be sent to strengthen the Latvian drone army.

Latvia allocates money for Ukraine

According to Latvian Defence Minister, Andris Spruds, local Latvian companies will be involved in the production of drones.

Seeing the importance of drones in warfare and guided by Ukraine's experience, we can announce the launch of the Drone Capability Initiative this year. We can metaphorically talk about creating an army of drones, he said. Share

According to the publication, Spurds' words mean that Latvia will not only supply Ukraine with drones, but also more actively implement these technologies in its army.

The allocated 20 million euros will be directed both to the creation of infrastructure and to the purchase of drones, including from Latvian companies in the amount of at least 10 million euros.

So far, drones have been tested by seven companies, with which negotiations are underway to purchase drones already in June, said Spruds. Share

Coalition of Drones

A number of countries announced the creation of the Drone Coalition, which is aimed at purchasing drones for Ukraine. Recently, Latvia reported that they are preparing to send the first batch of drones to Ukraine.

According to the Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, Kateryna Chernohorenko, Ukraine provides allies participating in the Drone Coalition with the results of testing their drones on the battlefield.