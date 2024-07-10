UK allows Ukraine to use Storm Shadow missiles for strikes deep into Russia

British PM Keir Starmer says that Ukraine can use British Storm Shadow missiles to strike military targets in Russia.
Points of attention
- Great Britain allowed Ukraine to use Storm Shadow missiles to strike military targets in Russia.
- The military aid package includes artillery guns, ammunition and Brimstone precision missiles to support the Joint Forces.
- Great Britain prefers to support Ukraine in the conditions of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and supports its defence capability.
- Healy confirmed increased support and rapid delivery of a military aid package for Ukraine over the next 100 days.
- The measures include supplies of equipment, weapons and ammunition that will help increase Ukraine's defence capabilities in the conflict with Russia.
Ukraine can use Storm Shadow for strikes
Thus, he confirmed that he would continue the previous British government's policy of using long-range weapons in the Russian-Ukrainian war.
According to Starmer, the missiles should "obviously be used by international humanitarian law, as would be expected".
Britain announced a new aid package for Ukraine
Following a meeting with President Zelenskyi and talks with his counterpart, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Healy announced that the UK would provide Ukraine with a new support package that would include more artillery guns, a quarter of a million rounds of ammunition and nearly 100 precision-guided Brimstone missiles.
During the visit, which coincided with Ukraine's celebration of the annual Navy Day, the defence minister confirmed that the new government in Westminster would strengthen the UK's unwavering support for Ukraine.
Perhaps there have been changes in the government, but Great Britain is united in its support for Ukraine. As the new Defense Secretary, I will ensure that we strengthen the UK's support by increasing the supply of vital military aid.
This government is unwavering in its commitment to continue providing military aid and will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our Ukrainian friends as long as necessary.
The new aid package includes, in particular:
a quarter of a million rounds of .50 calibre ammunition
90 Brimstone anti-tank missiles
50 small military boats to support riverine and coastal operations
40 demining machines
10 AS-90 artillery guns
61 bulldozers for the construction of defensive positions
Support for previously donated AS-90s, including 32 new barrels and critical spare parts to help Ukraine produce 60,000 more 155mm rounds.
John Healy also instructed government officials to ensure that the military aid package promised in April is expedited and delivered to Ukraine in full within the next 100 days.
In April of this year, Great Britain announced the largest-ever military aid package to Ukraine, which includes 400 vehicles, 1,600 attack and anti-aircraft missiles, including additional Storm Shadow long-range precision guided missiles, four million rounds of ammunition and 60 boats. including naval raiding vessels.
