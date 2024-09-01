F-16 aircraft crash in Ukraine. The US rejects the version with the downing of the fighter with the Patriot

In the US, the version that the Ukrainian F-16 fighter was shot down during a large-scale attack by the Russian Federation on August 26 by friendly fire from the Patriot complex is considered unlikely.
As the publication notes, two high-ranking US military officials said that friendly fire was probably not the cause of the F-16 crash.
According to them, American and Ukrainian investigators are considering a number of versions, in particular, technical malfunction or pilot error.
What the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine says about the F-16 aircraft carrier
In the evening of August 29, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the crash of an F-16 fighter jet during the repulse of a new attack by Russian invaders.
It is important to understand that F-16 fighters were also involved in the dogfight that took place on August 26.
During the approach to the next target, communication with one of the aircraft was lost.
Later it became known that the plane had crashed, the pilot could not escape — he died while performing a combat mission.
We are talking about the famous pilot from Lutsk Oleksiy Mesia with the call sign "Moonfish", who was one of the first to undergo F-16 training in the USA.
In order to find out the causes of the accident, a special commission of the IOU was appointed, which works in the area where the plane fell.
