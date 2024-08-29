The General Staff of the AFU confirmed the crash of an F-16 fighter jet during the repulse of an attack by the Russia

F-16 fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were involved in the repulse of the Russian attack on August 26. During the approach to the next target, communication with one of the aircraft was lost.
Points of attention
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the crash of an F-16 fighter jet during the repulse of a Russian attack.
- F-16 fighter jets played a crucial role in the air battle, shooting down four enemy cruise missiles with their onboard weapons.
- A special commission has been formed to investigate the causes of the crash, highlighting the importance of understanding the circumstances surrounding the incident.
- The Western press reported on the crash of the Ukrainian F-16, shedding light on the tragic death of pilot Oleksiy Mesia, who demonstrated bravery during the attack.
- Despite facing a large-scale attack by Russia, Ukrainian air defense forces managed to successfully shoot down a significant number of enemy missiles and drones.
The General Staff of the AFU confirmed the crash of the F-16 fighter jet
According to the General Staff, during the aerial battle, F-16 aircraft demonstrated their high efficiency, four enemy cruise missiles were shot down by airborne weapons.
However, during the approach to the next target, communication with one of the planes was lost. Later it turned out that the plane crashed, the pilot died.
To find out the causes of the accident, a special commission of the IOU was appointed, which works in the area where the plane fell.
The Western press learned about the crash of the Ukrainian F-16
On August 29, The Wall Street Journal wrote about the alleged crash of one of the F-16 fighter jets that Ukraine recently received from the allies.
It was not specified which plane Mes was the pilot of. However, the press service of the 144th Fighter Wing of the US Air National Guard reported that Mes was trained on the F-16 in the States.
CNN later wrote that a Ukrainian pilot died during the crash of an American F-16 fighter jet. The publication mentions Oleksiy Mesia, known as Moonfish.
We will remind you that on August 26, the aggressor country Russia inflicted the largest attack on Ukraine in 2.5 years. The Russians launched 127 missiles and 109 kamikaze drones on the territory of our country.
The commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleschuk reported that the air defense forces managed to shoot down 102 enemy missiles and 99 unmanned aerial vehicles.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-