The General Staff of the AFU confirmed the crash of an F-16 fighter jet during the repulse of an attack by the Russia

F-16 fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were involved in the repulse of the Russian attack on August 26. During the approach to the next target, communication with one of the aircraft was lost.

The General Staff of the AFU confirmed the crash of the F-16 fighter jet

According to the General Staff, during the aerial battle, F-16 aircraft demonstrated their high efficiency, four enemy cruise missiles were shot down by airborne weapons.

However, during the approach to the next target, communication with one of the planes was lost. Later it turned out that the plane crashed, the pilot died.

To find out the causes of the accident, a special commission of the IOU was appointed, which works in the area where the plane fell.

The Western press learned about the crash of the Ukrainian F-16

On August 29, The Wall Street Journal wrote about the alleged crash of one of the F-16 fighter jets that Ukraine recently received from the allies.

Later, the Air Force announced the death of pilot Oleksiy Mesia, who died on August 26, during a large-scale attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine. Then the pilot shot down three enemy missiles and a drone. Share

It was not specified which plane Mes was the pilot of. However, the press service of the 144th Fighter Wing of the US Air National Guard reported that Mes was trained on the F-16 in the States.

CNN later wrote that a Ukrainian pilot died during the crash of an American F-16 fighter jet. The publication mentions Oleksiy Mesia, known as Moonfish.

We will remind you that on August 26, the aggressor country Russia inflicted the largest attack on Ukraine in 2.5 years. The Russians launched 127 missiles and 109 kamikaze drones on the territory of our country.