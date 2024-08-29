Ukrainian pilot Oleksiy Mes died heroically in air combat

The pilot of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksiy Mes, died. He heroically fought his last battle in the sky on August 26: Oleksiy destroyed three cruise missiles and one attack UAV while repelling a massive Russian combined air and missile strike.

Ukrainian pilot Oleksiy Mes died in air combat

Oleksiy saved Ukrainians from deadly Russian missiles. Unfortunately, at the cost of his own life.

This was reported by the Zahid Air Command of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Oleksiy Mes was a strong and loyal soldier, a high-class pilot, a leader on earth and in the sky, a good friend, a loving son, father, husband, and patriot of his country. Share

Colonel Oleksiy Mes

On August 29, his fellow pilots, commanders and subordinates, friends and colleagues, hundreds of ordinary Ukrainians came to say goodbye to him.

Relatives of Oleksiy Mesia at the funeral

A pair of MiG-29 fighters paid tribute to the fallen pilot from the sky. The flight over the procession was performed by Alexey's comrades-in-arms. By order of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, lieutenant colonel Oleksiy Mesy was posthumously awarded the military rank of colonel.

We have lost a reliable friend and a strong warrior. But they did NOT lose strength, will and desire to fight, fight and win. In our just cause, we will take revenge on the enemy for everything and everyone. Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the heroes!

Ukrainian pilot Mes died at the helm of an F-16 — CNN

A prominent Ukrainian pilot died in the crash of a US F-16 fighter jet on August 26, just weeks after the long-awaited jets arrived in the country, a Ukrainian military source told CNN.

The Armed Forces do not consider pilot error to be the cause of the incident, the source added.

Pilot Oleksiy Mes, known as "Moonfish", died in a crash during the "repulse of the largest air attack in the history" of Russia against Ukraine.

The source added that the crash is under investigation and international experts will be invited to participate in the investigation.

A group of Ukrainian pilots began training in the USA in the fall. While it usually takes a year to fully learn how to fly a plane, Moonfish and the others had to do it in six months.

Moonfish and Andrii Pylshchikov, known by the nickname "Juice", became the faces of Ukraine's campaign to obtain the F-16. Share

Flying the F-16 was their dream, and when Juice died in a plane crash during a combat mission last August, Moonfish made it his goal to fulfill it. A man of few words, passionate about his work, he kept his emotions under control.

Ukrainian F-16 fighter jet crashed — WSJ

The American edition of The Wall Street Journal, citing sources, reports that on August 26, an F-16 fighter jet allegedly crashed into aircraft debris in Ukraine.

A Ukrainian F-16 fighter jet was destroyed in a plane crash on August 26, a US official said, just weeks after the first US-made aircraft arrived in Ukraine.

Preliminary reports suggest the plane was not shot down by enemy fire, although the incident came amid massive Russian missile fire across the country on Monday, the official said. Most likely, the crash occurred as a result of pilot error.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has not yet commented on this information.