In Ukraine, an F-16 fighter jet got into an aircraft wreckage — WSJ

The American edition of The Wall Street Journal, citing sources, reports that on August 26, an F-16 fighter jet allegedly crashed into aircraft debris in Ukraine.
Points of attention
- A Ukrainian F-16 fighter jet crashed into aircraft wreckage in Ukraine on August 26, according to The Wall Street Journal.
- The crash was likely due to pilot error during a Russian missile attack, rather than being shot down by enemy fire.
- Ukraine had recently received six F-16 fighters from Western partners to bolster its defense capabilities.
- The F-16 fighters played a crucial role in repelling a massive combined air attack by Russia on Ukraine, successfully destroying enemy missiles and drones.
- President Zelenskyi acknowledged the good results achieved with the F-16s and expressed gratitude to the partners for the support, emphasizing the need for further pilot training.
Ukrainian F-16 fighter jet crashed — WSJ
A Ukrainian F-16 fighter jet was destroyed in a plane crash on August 26, a US official said, just weeks after the first US-made aircraft arrived in Ukraine.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has not yet commented on this information.
Also, the publication, with reference to interlocutors, writes that in general, as part of the first batch of supplies, Ukraine received six F-16 fighters.
F-16 fighters helped repel the most massive Russian attack on Ukraine
F-16 fighter jets provided by Western partners were involved in repelling Russia's most massive combined air attack on Ukraine on August 26 and successfully destroyed enemy missiles and drones.
This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during a press conference on August 27.
