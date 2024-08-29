The Netherlands does not restrict the use of F-16 fighter jets transferred to Ukraine by Ukraine, including in the airspace on the territory of Russia.

General of the Royal Netherlands Air Force Onno Eichelsheim said that Ukraine can use the F-16 aircraft provided by his country for strikes on Russian territory.

"Ukraine can use the resources we provide as it wishes, provided that the laws of war are observed," said Onno Eichelsheim.

As the general noted, the Netherlands did not impose any restrictions on the use and flight range of the F-16.

In total, this country promised to provide Ukraine with 24 F-16 aircraft. However, General Eichelsheim did not say how many of them have already been deployed in the country.

He also commented on Ukraine's offensive on the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, calling the operation of Ukrainian forces "brilliant on a practical level."

They quickly occupied a large territory in a good sense, using new technologies. Thus, they created a dilemma for Putin, said Eichelsheim.

Ukrainian aviation is involved in the battles for Kurshchyna

According to Forbes, Ukrainian aviation has already joined the fighting in the Kursk region, which gave the Armed Forces of Ukraine the opportunity to make its advance faster and more effective.

What is important to understand is that the Russian aviation is also actively working on this part of the front and drops several dozens of planning bombs on the Sumy region every day.

Against this background, the Ukrainian Air Force began attacking enemy targets in Kurshchyna with American JDAM bombs.

Fighters of the Armed Forces of the Armed Forces managed to successfully hit the Russian command post in Tyotkino, a few kilometers north of the front line.

According to preliminary data, an outdated Su-27 was involved in the attack, and not one of the recently delivered F-16s to Ukraine.