F-16 aircraft crash in Ukraine — the Pentagon's first reaction appeared

The US Ministry of Defense has officially confirmed that it has already been informed about the loss of the first F-16 fighter jet by Ukraine, but as of today, the Pentagon is not providing assistance in the investigation of this incident, because Kyiv has not yet requested it.

How the Pentagon comments on Ukraine's loss of the first F-16

Sabrina Singh, deputy spokeswoman for the US Department of Defense, made a statement on this matter.

I saw the message, but I have no information about the provision of assistance (in the investigation of the incident — ed.) from our side or requests for it from the side of Ukraine, she emphasized.

Sabrina Singh drew attention to the fact that only the Ukrainian side can comment on the issue of the disaster.

In addition, it is emphasized that the US Ministry of Defense has not yet confirmed information about the causes of the accident.

According to a representative of the department, the official Washington does not comment on the details of the incident or the details of the possible electronic equipment on board the fighters. She once again asked journalists to contact Ukraine directly for comments.

Also, Sabrina Singh did not want to reveal the exact number of Western fighter jets that are already in Ukraine or planned to be sent, calling it a matter of operational security.

I will not go into details about the number of F-16s in Ukraine. This is a question for the Ukrainian side, — emphasized Singh.

What the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine says about the F-16 aircraft carrier

In the evening of August 29, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the crash of an F-16 fighter jet during the repulse of a new attack by Russian invaders.

It is important to understand that F-16 fighters were also involved in the dogfight that took place on August 26.

During the approach to the next target, communication with one of the aircraft was lost.

Later it became known that the plane had crashed, the pilot could not escape — he died while performing a combat mission.

It is about the famous pilot from Lutsk, Oleksiy Mesia, with the call sign "Moonfish", who was one of the first to undergo F-16 training in the USA.

He heroically fought his last battle in heaven. On the twenty-sixth of August, Oleksiy destroyed three cruise missiles and one attack UAV while repelling a massive Russian combined air and missile attack. Oleksiy saved Ukrainians from deadly Russian missiles. Unfortunately, at the cost of his own life, the press service of the Air Force reported.

Oleksiy Mes (Photo: facebook.com/kpszsu)

In order to find out the causes of the accident, a special commission of the IOU was appointed, which works in the area where the plane fell.