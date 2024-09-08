In Belgorod, Russia, a powerful "cotton boom" sounded, several fires broke out — video
The governor of Russia's Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, and Russian Telegram channels report a series of powerful explosions in Belgorod on September 8.

  • A series of powerful explosions rang out in Belgorod, Russia, which led to fires and significant destruction.
  • The governor of the region reported on the alleged operation of anti-aircraft defense and declared a missile danger.
  • Footage of fires and smoke associated with possible drone attacks has appeared online.

Russians complain about explosions in Belgorod

The local governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, reported on the alleged operation of air defense in the region, as well as the declaration of missile danger.

Explosions were heard both in Belgorod and in the region. Footage of fires appeared online, which the Russians associate with possible "arrivals". There is heavy smoke in several places.

According to the governor, the village of Nikolske near Belgorod was allegedly attacked twice. He claims that as a result of a drone strike on the territory of one of the production enterprises, a hangar caught fire and the roof of the building collapsed.

In the city of Bilhorod, a shrapnel pierced the roof of an office building. Also, in one MKD, the glazing was damaged, 2 passenger cars were cut by shrapnel. The services are already engaged in liquidation of the consequences. No significant injuries were found, — said Gladkov.

Previous explosions in Belgorod, RF

On September 2, there were also explosions in Belgorod, Russia. In particular, Gladkov stated about the alleged work of air defense in Belgorod and in the region.

In the city of Belhorod, one social and one commercial object were directly hit. The car also caught fire, the governor says.

According to him, 2 houses and 4 cars caught fire in the village of Dubove.

At the same time, the Russian official traditionally and cynically blames Ukraine for the attack.

