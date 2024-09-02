The governor of the Russian Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, and Russian Telegram channels report a series of powerful explosions in Belgorod on the morning of September 2.
- Recent powerful explosions in Belgorod indicate escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine in the ongoing conflict.
- Ukraine targeted the energy sector of Russia in response to attacks on its own facilities, posing significant challenges to Russia's major revenue source.
- Zelensky's strategy of escalating to de-escalate contrasts with Putin's belief in winning a war of attrition, raising questions about the eventual outcome of the conflict.
- The prolonged conflict may have far-reaching effects on Russia's political and economic stability, potentially leading to leadership changes.
- The attacks and responses highlight the complex dynamics of the conflict and the stakes involved for both countries.
What is known about the powerful bavovna in Belgorod
Gladkov announced the work of air defense in Belgorod and in the region.
According to him, 2 houses and 4 cars caught fire in the village of Dubove.
At the same time, the Russian official traditionally and cynically blames Ukraine for the attack.
RosZMI, for its part, declares that kindergartens in Belgorod are among the damaged objects.
What is known about strikes by Ukraine on objects on the territory of the Russian Federation
Forbes analysts note that Ukraine targeted the energy sector of the aggressor country in order to achieve victory in the criminal war unleashed by Russia.
At the end of August, the criminal army of the Russian Federation again massively attacked energy facilities in Ukraine, and on the night of September 1, Ukraine responded with drone attacks on power plants in Moscow, as well as oil depots and refineries.
According to the media, in 2020, Russia's oil and gas revenues totaled $219 billion. Together, these two sectors account for 60% of Russian exports and 40% of the federal budget.
