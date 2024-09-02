In the morning in Belgorod in the Russian Federation, a powerful "bavovna" rang out — video
bavovna in Belgorod
Source:  online.ua

The governor of the Russian Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, and Russian Telegram channels report a series of powerful explosions in Belgorod on the morning of September 2.

Points of attention

  • Recent powerful explosions in Belgorod indicate escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine in the ongoing conflict.
  • Ukraine targeted the energy sector of Russia in response to attacks on its own facilities, posing significant challenges to Russia's major revenue source.
  • Zelensky's strategy of escalating to de-escalate contrasts with Putin's belief in winning a war of attrition, raising questions about the eventual outcome of the conflict.
  • The prolonged conflict may have far-reaching effects on Russia's political and economic stability, potentially leading to leadership changes.
  • The attacks and responses highlight the complex dynamics of the conflict and the stakes involved for both countries.

What is known about the powerful bavovna in Belgorod

Gladkov announced the work of air defense in Belgorod and in the region.

In the city of Belhorod, one social and one commercial object were directly hit. The car also caught fire, the governor says.

According to him, 2 houses and 4 cars caught fire in the village of Dubove.

At the same time, the Russian official traditionally and cynically blames Ukraine for the attack.

RosZMI, for its part, declares that kindergartens in Belgorod are among the damaged objects.

What is known about strikes by Ukraine on objects on the territory of the Russian Federation

Forbes analysts note that Ukraine targeted the energy sector of the aggressor country in order to achieve victory in the criminal war unleashed by Russia.

At the end of August, the criminal army of the Russian Federation again massively attacked energy facilities in Ukraine, and on the night of September 1, Ukraine responded with drone attacks on power plants in Moscow, as well as oil depots and refineries.

Ukraine now has options, as it was successful at the initial stage of this invasion, - emphasizes Niko Lange, a senior researcher at the Transatlantic Defense Program of the Center for European Policy Analysis.

According to the media, in 2020, Russia's oil and gas revenues totaled $219 billion. Together, these two sectors account for 60% of Russian exports and 40% of the federal budget.

So how will this war end? Ukrainian President Zelenskyy believes that his country must escalate to de-escalate, a tactic that involves seizing Russian lands and seizing critical Russian energy assets. But Putin believes he can win a war of attrition. But at what cost? The longer this goes on, the poorer Russia becomes and the more toothless it looks. This can expand people's opportunities and overthrow the dictator, - the publication emphasizes.

