As the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated, he has not yet received permission from the US to strike with long-range weapons deep into the territory of the Russian Federation, and the aggressor country has already started to fly its planes as far away as possible during this time.
Allies are delaying decisions regarding Ukraine for too long
According to the head of state, he and his team had meetings with officials (USA — ed.) on this matter, but there is still no progress in this matter.
The journalist decided to ask Volodymyr Zelensky whether Ukraine has already received permission for long-range strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation from the US, the Ukrainian leader replied: "No, not yet."
It is also worth noting that on September 14, the British news agency Reuters reported that Ukraine first asked the US to use long-range ATACMS missiles to attack Russian air bases.
However, potential targets for Ukrainian long-range strikes now include Russian military command centers, fuel and weapons depots, and troop concentrations.
Ukraine cannot equip a third of its brigades
According to Volodymyr Zelenskyi, the delivery of aid from allies is too slow.
He also drew attention to the fact that during the eight-month pause preceding the positive decision of the US Congress on aid to Ukraine, all reserves were used.
As Zelensky noted, he and his team simply had no other option.
