Ukraine's victory plan. Podolyak revealed important details

According to the adviser to the head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podoliak, the team of the Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi never created a plan to end the war, which included freezing the conflict, ceasing fire or handing over some territories to Russia.

What to expect from Ukraine's victory plan

The adviser to the head of the OPU shared new details on the air of the TV channel "Nastoyastchee vremya". According to Mykhailo Podoliak, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has a clear dominant position on this matter.

No freezing of the conflict, because it will not lead to the end of the war as such, but will only lead to Russia getting the opportunity to accumulate additional resources and continue the third stage of more massive killings of the civilian population in Ukraine. Therefore, of course, there are no concepts of ceding territories, there are no concepts of freezing the conflict. Mykhailo Podolyak Advisor to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine

According to Podoliak, Ukraine's position has not changed — the war must end with the defeat of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation.

He also emphasized once again that this can be done if the allies transfer a sufficient number of weapons to Ukraine.

As the adviser noted, it is about military, diplomatic, economic and political coercion.

Plus the Kursk operation, which shows that it is really possible to work effectively, in particular on the territory of Russia, bringing there and escalating the war there, Podolyak explained. Share

He also added that the Kursk operation is included in the "victory plan" of the Ukrainian leader.

Ukraine's victory plan — what is important to know

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyi, the plan currently consists of four main points.

Moreover, it is known that there is one more — additional — it concerns the post-war period.

First of all, the head of state plans to familiarize US President Joe Biden with this plan to learn about his reaction.

We are talking about security, we are talking about the geopolitical location of Ukraine, we are talking about very strong military support that should be available to us. And about the fact that we should freely decide how to use this or that thing. It is about decisions about economic support, but which, I think, will be interesting. But I think that's the main thing. We are ready. Share

As the Ukrainian leader noted, if the head of the White House evaluates and supports the specified plan, as well as offers something of his own, then the Ukrainian leader's team will immediately begin to implement it.