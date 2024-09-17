Ukraine's victory plan. Podolyak revealed important details

According to the adviser to the head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podoliak, the team of the Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi never created a plan to end the war, which included freezing the conflict, ceasing fire or handing over some territories to Russia.
Points of attention
- Ukraine's victory plan does not include freezing the conflict with Russia.
- His main goal is the victory of Ukraine and the defeat of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation.
- President Zelensky seeks support from allies, in particular the United States, to implement his new strategy.
What to expect from Ukraine's victory plan
The adviser to the head of the OPU shared new details on the air of the TV channel "Nastoyastchee vremya". According to Mykhailo Podoliak, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has a clear dominant position on this matter.
According to Podoliak, Ukraine's position has not changed — the war must end with the defeat of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation.
He also emphasized once again that this can be done if the allies transfer a sufficient number of weapons to Ukraine.
As the adviser noted, it is about military, diplomatic, economic and political coercion.
He also added that the Kursk operation is included in the "victory plan" of the Ukrainian leader.
Ukraine's victory plan — what is important to know
According to Volodymyr Zelenskyi, the plan currently consists of four main points.
Moreover, it is known that there is one more — additional — it concerns the post-war period.
First of all, the head of state plans to familiarize US President Joe Biden with this plan to learn about his reaction.
As the Ukrainian leader noted, if the head of the White House evaluates and supports the specified plan, as well as offers something of his own, then the Ukrainian leader's team will immediately begin to implement it.
