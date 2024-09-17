Former President of the Russian Federation Dmytro Medvedev threatened revenge against all enemies of the aggressor country of Russia, who support and help Ukraine during the war.

Medvedev is again trying to intimidate Ukraine's allies

A henchman of the Russian dictator Putin publicly called for the creation of an "open public database of enemies of Russia" in which their personal data should be listed.

Medvedev had such an idea after the statements of some Western leaders who emphasized that Ukraine has every right to strike on Russian territory.

Against this background, the scandalous Russian politician recalled the "retaliation acts" of the Soviet Union and current Russia against "terrorists and traitors"

According to the former president, the "base of enemies of Russia" proposed by him will be used for completely applied purposes.

So that every creature, regardless of its nation, faith, citizenship and position, who has committed a crime against our country and our people, or any repulsed abomination who simply shouts: "Kill peaceful citizens in Kursk!", know: they will come after them . To move around at night, look around the streets in all directions, change their data and even citizenship, carry weapons with them, rush around conspiratorial apartments, — stated Medvedev cynically. Share

By the way, Putin's henchman first of all mentioned the former British leader Boris Johnson and the head of European diplomacy.

Putin will also try to intimidate the West

Ulrich Kuehn, an arms expert at the Institute for Peace and Security Policy Research in Hamburg, recently issued this warning.

He suggested that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin could indeed send some kind of nuclear signal — for example, a nuclear weapons test — to scare Ukraine's partners.

Kuehn also added that this would be a dramatic escalation of the conflict.

The question is what arrows Mr. Putin has left to fire if the West continues to help Ukraine, apart from actual nuclear use?, he asked. Share

It is worth noting that similar forecasts were voiced by several foreign analysts.