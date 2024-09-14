Foreign experts suggest that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may order nuclear tests if allies allow Ukraine to strike deep into the Russian Federation with their weapons.
Points of attention
- Escalation on the world stage is possible if Putin implements the threat of nuclear tests.
- Experts note that Russia is ready to conduct nuclear exercises and can use them to demonstrate the strength of its position.
- The Kremlin is considering a scenario involving Britain in the war.
Putin will try once again to intimidate the West with nuclear weapons
Ulrich Kuehn, who is a weapons specialist at the Institute for Peace and Security Policy Research in Hamburg, has already commented on this matter.
According to the latter, the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation can really send some kind of nuclear signal — for example, a test of nuclear weapons in order to scare Ukraine's allies.
Kuehn also added that this would be a dramatic escalation of the conflict.
It is also important to understand that the aggressor country of the Russian Federation has not conducted nuclear weapons tests for the past 34 years, but Putin may resort to "plan B" because he does not want NATO to ignore his threats.
As Kuehn explains, Putin may feel that he is seen as weak because of Ukraine's increased support for NATO.
Putin may try to drag Britain into war
According to Gerhard Mangott, a security expert at the University of Innsbruck in Austria, Putin may indeed conduct nuclear drills.
Former Kremlin adviser Serhii Markov predicted that Putin could accuse Britain of direct armed aggression.
It is possible that Russia will begin to strike British drones and military aircraft close to its borders, for example over the Black Sea.
Moreover, an aggressor country can launch missiles at F-16 aircraft from Storm Shadows at bases in Romania and Poland.
