Foreign experts suggest that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may order nuclear tests if allies allow Ukraine to strike deep into the Russian Federation with their weapons.

Putin will try once again to intimidate the West with nuclear weapons

Ulrich Kuehn, who is a weapons specialist at the Institute for Peace and Security Policy Research in Hamburg, has already commented on this matter.

According to the latter, the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation can really send some kind of nuclear signal — for example, a test of nuclear weapons in order to scare Ukraine's allies.

Kuehn also added that this would be a dramatic escalation of the conflict.

The question is what arrows Mr. Putin has left to fire if the West continues to help Ukraine, apart from actual nuclear use?, he asked. Share

It is also important to understand that the aggressor country of the Russian Federation has not conducted nuclear weapons tests for the past 34 years, but Putin may resort to "plan B" because he does not want NATO to ignore his threats.

As Kuehn explains, Putin may feel that he is seen as weak because of Ukraine's increased support for NATO.

Putin may try to drag Britain into war

According to Gerhard Mangott, a security expert at the University of Innsbruck in Austria, Putin may indeed conduct nuclear drills.

They (Russians — ed.) made all the necessary preparations. They could detonate a tactical nuclear weapon somewhere in the east of the country to demonstrate what (they) mean when they say we will eventually go nuclear, the expert said. Share

Former Kremlin adviser Serhii Markov predicted that Putin could accuse Britain of direct armed aggression.

It is possible that Russia will begin to strike British drones and military aircraft close to its borders, for example over the Black Sea.