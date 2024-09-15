What to expect from Putin — Zelenskyi warns

According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and his dictator allies can divide the world if they are not stopped now.
Zelenskyi urges the world not to ignore the danger coming from Putin
As the head of state noted, "the war changed us all", but it is also extremely important that this war could change Europe and the world.
The Ukrainian leader drew attention to the fact that currently Ukraine needs this unity of Europe and the world to prevent Russia from winning.
Volodymyr Zelensky hopes that this war has changed the consciousness of people, and changed the consciousness of world leaders.
According to the head of state, Ukraine must get the necessary freedom to use Western weapons and gain favorable positions on the battlefield in order to have a strong position in potential negotiations with Russia.
What is known about Ukraine's victory plan
Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the first time shared information that this plan currently consists of four main points.
In addition, it is emphasized that there is one more — additional — it concerns the post-war period.
First of all, Zelensky will familiarize Joe Biden with this plan to learn about his reaction.
As Zelenskyy explained, if the head of the White House evaluates and supports the specified plan, as well as offers something of his own, then the Ukrainian leader's team will immediately begin to implement it.
