The scandalous Russian diplomat Maria Zakharova is "famous" for her strange outrageous style, but this time she outdid herself by showing the public her total bad taste. Moreover, Putin's henchman did not forget to mention Ukraine against this background.
Points of attention
- Maria Zakharova impressed with a strange image during a public event.
- The red accessory in the form of a rose caused many questions from Internet users.
- The diplomat tried to explain the symbolism of the accessory, saying that it was just aesthetics, but later cynically hinted at Ukrainians because of the red color associated with the blood of innocent people and war.
Zakharova explained the "symbolism" of her new accessory
The representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia Maria Zakharova attended one of the events with a giant red accessory that visually resembles a rose.
Interestingly, the diplomat had to invent the "symbolism" of the brooch, since none of those present could understand why this strange thing was used in the image.
Rospropagandists asked Putin's henchman whether the choice of such an accessory was accidental.
However, the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation did not stop at such a laconic answer.
Zakharova also began to claim that she sometimes uses accessories with national symbols, but, they say, this happens only when she has to participate in events dedicated to public holidays or important historical events.
How network users reacted to Zakharova's absurd image:
Look at this ugly face of Russian diplomacy — it is a pity that it is still visible behind the brooch;
God, what a bad taste!;
Only Zakharova could invent such a fool;
As the people say: a terrible person is terrible in everything... Although... it is difficult to call this creature a person;
What is she... strange creature;
She and Lavrov are very similar — equal to the beauty of their "face";
Mary, who should not have been born, is a mistake of nature.
