Zakharova was ashamed because of a ridiculous image and implicated Ukrainians in it — photo

The scandalous Russian diplomat Maria Zakharova is "famous" for her strange outrageous style, but this time she outdid herself by showing the public her total bad taste. Moreover, Putin's henchman did not forget to mention Ukraine against this background.

Zakharova explained the "symbolism" of her new accessory

The representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia Maria Zakharova attended one of the events with a giant red accessory that visually resembles a rose.

Interestingly, the diplomat had to invent the "symbolism" of the brooch, since none of those present could understand why this strange thing was used in the image.

Rospropagandists asked Putin's henchman whether the choice of such an accessory was accidental.

No need to look for hidden meanings. There is only one meaning — this, in my opinion, is just aesthetics, — Zakharova initially stated. Share

Photo: screenshot

However, the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation did not stop at such a laconic answer.

Zakharova also began to claim that she sometimes uses accessories with national symbols, but, they say, this happens only when she has to participate in events dedicated to public holidays or important historical events.

But, of course, red is the most relevant color now, in my opinion, so that our enemies understand that we are determined, — added the diplomat, cynically alluding to the Ukrainian people and the red color of the blood of innocent people, which the Russian occupiers shed daily during their war of aggression . Share

How network users reacted to Zakharova's absurd image: