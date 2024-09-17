The Navy of the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed Russian ammunition storage near Mariupol

Units of the Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were able to destroy the enemy's warehouses with ammunition near the temporarily occupied Mariupol.

What is known about the new successful operation of the Armed Forces Navy

The other day, units of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a missile attack on important ammunition warehouses discovered by intelligence near the temporarily occupied Mariupol, the report says.

As the Ukrainian soldiers managed to find out, as a result of the attack it was possible to destroy both the storage infrastructure and tons of ammunition, which the Russian occupiers were actively accumulating for use on the territory of Ukraine.

The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine together with units of other components of the Defense Forces continue to destroy the enemy on land, in the sea and in the air! Together to Victory! Glory to Ukraine!

Photo: facebook.com/navy.mil.gov.ua

What is known about the situation at the front

As the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported recently, during September 16, there were 157 combat clashes between Ukrainian defenders and Russian invaders.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has carried out 84 airstrikes on the positions of Ukrainian forces and populated areas, in particular, dropping 127 anti-aircraft missiles. In addition, he fired 4,030 shots, 135 of them from rocket salvo systems.

The Russian aggressor carried out airstrikes, in particular in the areas of Shalygine, Nova Sloboda, Richki, Novomykolaivka, Pisarivka, Vovchansk, Kupyansk, Petropavlivka, Kucherivka, Radkivka, Novoyehorivka, Chasiv Yar, Shcherbinivka, Pokrovsk, Mykhailivka, Mirnograd, Oleksandropil, Bogoyavlenka, Novodonetske, Urozhayne, Vugledar, Novooleksandrivka, Ukrainka and Shevchenkivka.

In addition, it is emphasized that the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces struck 8 strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and military equipment, two radars and two other important enemy objects.