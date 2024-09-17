13 Russian soldiers were captured by the soldiers of the separate mechanized Steppe Brigade of the Ground Forces. Four of the occupants were seriously injured.

Russian occupiers continue to surrender in Kurshchyna

As noted, in the Kursk region, the Defense Forces captured more than a dozen Russian soldiers. After five days of intense fighting, the occupiers raised the white flag due to lack of water and ammunition.

The ground forces continue to replenish the exchange fund. Kursk operation. After five days of fierce fighting, the enemy ran out of water and ammunition, which led to the surrender.

What is known about the situation in the Kursk region

As reported by the American Institute for the Study of War, on September 13, the Defense Forces of Ukraine were able to advance in the Glushkovsky District of the Kursk Region.

It is also worth noting that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has not yet confirmed or commented on this information.

According to Russian bloggers and military leaders, Ukrainian soldiers launched an attack southwest of Hlushkovo in the area of Novy Puti, Vesely and Medvezhy (east of Vesely).

It is also impossible to ignore the fact that the new successful offensive actions of the Armed Forces are taking place against the background of the failed attempts of the Russian troops to counterattack and return the lost territories.

There is a high probability that the Russian invaders will soon transfer additional units from other parts of the theater of operations to the Kursk region to create a force group capable of conducting a sustained counteroffensive operation.