The Armed Forces captured 13 more soldiers of the Russian Federation during the operation in Kurshchyna — video
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Armed Forces captured 13 more soldiers of the Russian Federation during the operation in Kurshchyna — video

Ground forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Armed Forces captured 13 more soldiers of the Russian Federation during the operation in Kurshchyna — video
Читати українською

13 Russian soldiers were captured by the soldiers of the separate mechanized Steppe Brigade of the Ground Forces. Four of the occupants were seriously injured.

Points of attention

  • 13 Russian soldiers were captured, four of them were seriously wounded.
  • The soldiers of the Russian Federation raised the white flag due to the lack of water and ammunition, which led to the capitulation of the occupiers.
  • Ukrainian troops were able to advance in the Glushkov district of the Kursk region, which indicates successful offensive actions.
  • Russian troops plan to transfer additional units to the Kursk region for a counterattack and recovery of lost positions.

Russian occupiers continue to surrender in Kurshchyna

As noted, in the Kursk region, the Defense Forces captured more than a dozen Russian soldiers. After five days of intense fighting, the occupiers raised the white flag due to lack of water and ammunition.

The ground forces continue to replenish the exchange fund. Kursk operation. After five days of fierce fighting, the enemy ran out of water and ammunition, which led to the surrender, the report says.

What is known about the situation in the Kursk region

As reported by the American Institute for the Study of War, on September 13, the Defense Forces of Ukraine were able to advance in the Glushkovsky District of the Kursk Region.

It is also worth noting that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has not yet confirmed or commented on this information.

According to Russian bloggers and military leaders, Ukrainian soldiers launched an attack southwest of Hlushkovo in the area of Novy Puti, Vesely and Medvezhy (east of Vesely).

It is also impossible to ignore the fact that the new successful offensive actions of the Armed Forces are taking place against the background of the failed attempts of the Russian troops to counterattack and return the lost territories.

There is a high probability that the Russian invaders will soon transfer additional units from other parts of the theater of operations to the Kursk region to create a force group capable of conducting a sustained counteroffensive operation.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Ukrainian paratroopers destroyed Russian soldiers in Kurshchyna
AFU Air Assault Troops
Ukrainian paratroopers showed that they were repelling a new attack by the Russians
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian Federation is transferring inexperienced conscripts for a counterattack in Kurshchyna
The Russian Federation is transferring inexperienced conscripts for a counterattack in Kurshchyna
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine called on the UN and the Red Cross to join humanitarian aid in Kurshchyna
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Ukraine called on the UN and the Red Cross to join humanitarian aid in Kurshchyna

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?