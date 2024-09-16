The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine appealed to the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross with a request to join the humanitarian response measures in those areas of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation that are currently under the control of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.
Points of attention
- Ukraine called on the UN and the Red Cross to join the humanitarian aid in Kurshchyna to protect the rights of the civilian population.
- The Defense Forces of Ukraine demonstrate a high level of professionalism and compliance with the principles of international humanitarian law during the Kursk operation.
- Ukraine confirms its readiness to provide assistance to UN and ICRC employees in the conflict area and to comply with international obligations in the humanitarian sphere.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the Red Cross and the UN to join the protection of the rights of civilians in Kurshchyna
As noted in the department, Ukraine adheres to all norms and principles of international humanitarian law and human rights, exercising effective control over certain districts of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.
In particular, it concerns the protection of the civilian population during hostilities.
At the same time, the ministry added that, "taking into account the humanitarian situation and the need to properly ensure basic human rights in the territory of the Kursk region", they appealed to the United Nations Organization with a request to join the humanitarian response measures in this territory and sent the UN a corresponding note
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also sent a similar note to the International Committee of the Red Cross.
The Kursk operation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine fulfilled three tasks
Roman Svitan, a military expert and reserve colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, listed the tasks that had already been completed within the framework of counteroffensive actions:
The task of a pre-emptive strike against an enemy group that was going to attack Sumy Oblast.
Task #1 was completed in the first days. The grouping of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation was dispersed, and some military personnel were captured.
Operative surroundings of Teotkin's performance.
Confinement of the troops of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in the direction.
Svitan reported that more than 50,000 Russians had already been dragged to the Kursk direction. They are involved in rebuilding the defense line.
