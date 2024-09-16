The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine appealed to the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross with a request to join the humanitarian response measures in those areas of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation that are currently under the control of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the Red Cross and the UN to join the protection of the rights of civilians in Kurshchyna

As noted in the department, Ukraine adheres to all norms and principles of international humanitarian law and human rights, exercising effective control over certain districts of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

In particular, it concerns the protection of the civilian population during hostilities.

From the first days of the Kursk operation, the Defense Forces of Ukraine, as a civilized European army, demonstrated high professionalism and full compliance with the principles of international humanitarian law. Civilians in the territory of the Kursk region received and are receiving humanitarian aid, satisfaction of basic humanitarian needs, and the opportunity to leave the areas of hostilities. Share

At the same time, the ministry added that, "taking into account the humanitarian situation and the need to properly ensure basic human rights in the territory of the Kursk region", they appealed to the United Nations Organization with a request to join the humanitarian response measures in this territory and sent the UN a corresponding note

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also sent a similar note to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

"Ukraine confirms its unwavering compliance with international obligations in the mentioned areas and is ready to provide comprehensive assistance to the activities of UN and ICRC employees in the specified territories," concluded the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Share

The Kursk operation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine fulfilled three tasks

Roman Svitan, a military expert and reserve colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, listed the tasks that had already been completed within the framework of counteroffensive actions:

The task of a pre-emptive strike against an enemy group that was going to attack Sumy Oblast.

Task #1 was completed in the first days. The grouping of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation was dispersed, and some military personnel were captured.

Operative surroundings of Teotkin's performance.

The second task is to try to bring the so-called Teotkin performance into the operative environment, which was performed even with increased capabilities. That is, not only Tyotkino was cut off, — said Svitan. Share

Confinement of the troops of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in the direction.