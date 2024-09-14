On September 13, a fierce battle took place between the Airborne Assault Troops of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the Russian invaders in the Kursk region.

Ukrainian paratroopers showed that they were repelling a new attack by the Russians

According to the Ukrainian soldiers, this battle lasted several hours and ended with the total defeat of the enemy and the escape of the Russian invaders.

For a new attack on the positions of the Ukrainian forces, the enemy used two tanks, eleven BMDs and one armored personnel carrier from one of the military units of the Airborne Forces of the Russian Federation.

This attempt to break through the defense of the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine turned out to be a failure: in a heavy battle that lasted for several hours, Ukrainian paratroopers proved that they are better at military matters, having mastered the science of winning "excellently". Share

As Ukrainian soldiers note, as a result, five BMDs, a tank and an armored personnel carrier of the enemy remained on the battlefield, as well as several dozen 200th Russians.

In addition, it is emphasized that the rest of the surviving Russian "Vedeveshniks" poked their heels."

What is known about the situation in the Kursk region

As reported by the American Institute for the Study of War, on September 13, the Defense Forces of Ukraine were able to advance in the Glushkovsky District of the Kursk Region.

It is also worth noting that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has not yet confirmed or commented on this information.

According to Russian bloggers and military leaders, Ukrainian soldiers launched an attack southwest of Hlushkovo in the area of Novy Puti, Vesely and Medvezhy (east of Vesely).

Photo: understandingwar.org

It is also impossible to ignore the fact that the new successful offensive actions of the Armed Forces are taking place against the background of the failed attempts of the Russian troops to counterattack and return the lost territories.

There is a high probability that the Russian invaders will soon transfer additional units from other parts of the theater of operations to the Kursk region to create a force group capable of conducting a sustained counteroffensive operation.