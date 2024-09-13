Kursk operation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Special forces released a video of combat work

Special operations forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces showed a spectacular video of their activities in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

The SSO released a video of combat operations in Kurshchyna

This video, shot in the Kursk region, is one of the few opportunities to see from the inside how our combat groups work in enemy territory.

This was reported in the SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that during the work in Kurshchyna, the soldiers of one of the units of the Special Operations Forces organized an ambush on enemy fighters.

The result of this work was one Russian soldier killed and two wounded.

It is indicated that the combat group of the SSO of Ukraine, having completed the task, retreated without losses.

SSO fighters continue to destroy the logistics of the Russian army

SSO units in the Kursk region strike at Russian logistics. In particular, our fighters destroy convoys of Russian vehicles with pontoon cars.

As noted, several units of the SSO in the Kursk region are launching complex attacks on Russian logistics.

Enemy convoys, in particular with pontoon vehicles, are destroyed with the help of drones and artillery of friendly units of the Defense Forces.

The video shows an example of how the soldiers of the Special Operations Forces clearly worked during the destruction of enemy targets.