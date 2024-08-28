SSO fighters destroyed the Russian anti-aircraft missile complex "Sapphir" in Kurshchyna — video

Operators of the Special Operations Forces in the Kursk region destroyed the Russian EW complex "Sapphir". He was stationed at the positions of the occupiers.
- SSO fighters destroyed the Russian anti-aircraft missile system "Sapphir" at the positions of the occupiers in the Kursk region, using attack UAVs.
- The Sapphir EW complex could identify the drone at a distance of 30 km and suppress the ground control stations of the drones.
- Total combat losses of the Russian Army as of August 28, 2024 include personnel, equipment, and heavy weapons.
- The impact of the "Sapphir" EW was the result of reconnaissance of the area controlled by the enemy by SSO operators.
The SSO showed the destruction of the "Sapphir" electronic warfare complex in Kurshchyna
It is reported that the electronic warfare station was discovered by our soldiers during the reconnaissance of the area under the control of the enemy.
Attack UAVs inflicted the damage, with the help of which the Sapphire anti-aircraft missile was destroyed, and the enemy suffered losses in killed and wounded.
The Sapphir EW complex can detect a drone at a distance of 30 km. At the same time, countermeasures against EW begin at a distance of 5 km from the complex when the UAV approaches. According to the Russian Federation, "Sapphir" can suppress even ground control stations of drones.
What are the losses of the Russian army as of August 28, 2024
The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 28.08.24 approximately amounted to:
personnel — about 611,190 (+1,090) people,
tanks — 8568 (+5) units,
armored combat vehicles — 16,681 (+14) units,
artillery systems — 17,522 (+27) units,
RSZV — 1174 (+1) units,
air defense equipment — 938 (+1) units,
aircraft — 368 (+1) units,
helicopters — 328 (+0) units,
UAVs of operational-tactical level — 14348 (+94),
cruise missiles — 2553 (+6),
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 23,654 (+41) units,
special equipment — 2950 (+6).
