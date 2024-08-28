DIU and SOF hit an oil depot in the Rostov region — sources

As a result of a joint operation of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation together with the SOF of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the oil depot of the "Atlas" of the Federal Agency for State Reserves of the Russian Federation was hit in the vicinity of Kamensk-Shakhtynskyi, Rostov region. This is reported by Online.UA with reference to its own sources in Ukrainian intelligence.

DIU and SOF conducted a new successful operation

Representatives of Ukrainian intelligence draw attention to the fact that this object is part of the Russian military-industrial complex and takes a direct part in the provision of Russian occupation forces.

According to eyewitnesses, there is currently a fire at the tanks of the oil depot. The detailed results of the operation are currently being clarified.

"Atlas Combine" of the Office of the Federal Agency for State Reserves in the Southern Federal District specializes in the supply of petroleum products for the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

According to the reports of the Russian mass media, 4 years ago, joint exercises of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation and the Russian Reserve took place on the basis of the plant as part of the "Kavkaz-2020" exercise.

In demonstrative exercises on the release of oil products for the needs of the army, three methods were practiced — road, rail and pipeline."

Details of the attack on the Atlas oil depot

On the morning of August 28, the governor of the Rostov region, Vasyl Golubev, said that around 3:00 a.m., 4 UAVs were allegedly shot down in the region.

According to him, no one was injured in the attack.

After that, local residents began to claim that drones also attacked the Hlybokin oil depot in the Kamian district of the Rostov region.

The sounds of powerful explosions rang out over the region at approximately 02:45 am. Around this time, residents of Novoshakhtinsk, Aksay and the western part of Rostov heard the explosions.

Some time later, eyewitnesses of the event reported an explosion in a field in the area of an oil depot near Kamensk-Shakhtynsk. Other channels claim that several tanks are on fire.