As American journalists managed to find out from their insiders, Ukraine's Western allies want it to develop a clear plan of its achievements for the next year of the war with Russia.

Ukraine should not fight randomly

As The Wall Street Journal learned, Kyiv's allies are convinced that the Defense Forces of Ukraine will be able to expel the Russian invaders from all the occupied territories.

However, the local successes of the Russian army at the front indicate that Kyiv should develop a clearer plan of action so that its partners know what exactly is worth helping at a specific moment.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and British Foreign Minister David Lammy will visit Ukraine on September 11 to meet with Ukrainian officials. In particular, to discuss how to better determine the victory of Ukraine, and what help it will need for this, — writes the publication. Share

Soon, even more Western officials will arrive in Kyiv to understand how Volodymyr Zelenskyi and his team plan to act in the future.

Currently, no one is pushing Ukraine to peace talks with Russia

As mentioned earlier, recently the spokesman for the National Security Council of the White House, John Kirby, stated that the trip to Kyiv was not intended to bring Ukraine to the negotiating table.

Undoubtedly, a negotiated end to the conflict is the most likely outcome, but when it will happen, and under what conditions and circumstances, it will depend on President Zelensky. John Kirby spokesman for the White House National Security Council

According to most other Western leaders, Putin's claims that he supposedly wants to start peace talks are not in good faith.

The West is inclined to believe that the Russian dictator still dreams of capturing and enslaving absolutely all of Ukraine.