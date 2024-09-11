"Plan B" for the defeat of the Russia. What is the West actually pushing Ukraine to do?

As American journalists managed to find out from their insiders, Ukraine's Western allies want it to develop a clear plan of its achievements for the next year of the war with Russia.
Points of attention
- Ukraine needs to formulate a clear plan of action in the war with Russia for effective support from allies.
- The West does not support peace talks with Russia and is inclined to believe that Putin is simply bluffing.
- Negotiations with Russia can be a disaster for Ukraine.
Ukraine should not fight randomly
As The Wall Street Journal learned, Kyiv's allies are convinced that the Defense Forces of Ukraine will be able to expel the Russian invaders from all the occupied territories.
However, the local successes of the Russian army at the front indicate that Kyiv should develop a clearer plan of action so that its partners know what exactly is worth helping at a specific moment.
Soon, even more Western officials will arrive in Kyiv to understand how Volodymyr Zelenskyi and his team plan to act in the future.
Currently, no one is pushing Ukraine to peace talks with Russia
As mentioned earlier, recently the spokesman for the National Security Council of the White House, John Kirby, stated that the trip to Kyiv was not intended to bring Ukraine to the negotiating table.
According to most other Western leaders, Putin's claims that he supposedly wants to start peace talks are not in good faith.
The West is inclined to believe that the Russian dictator still dreams of capturing and enslaving absolutely all of Ukraine.
See: Deputy commander of the Third Assault Brigade Maksym Zhorin explained in an interview with Online.UA why negotiations with Russia could be a disaster for Ukraine.
