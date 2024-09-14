Stoltenberg declared that NATO was guilty of starting the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine
Jens Stoltenberg
Source:  Frankfurter Allgemeine

According to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the Alliance could actually have done more to prevent Russia from launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, but the bloc's members were stopped by fear.

  • NATO admitted guilt in the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
  • Stoltenberg answered how he sees the scenario of ending the war.
  • Trump believes that the victory of Kamala Harris in the US elections could lead to a conflict with Russia.

Stoltenberg does not hide that the Alliance did not even try to save Ukraine from war

As the Secretary General noted, the bloc could really have prevented a full-scale war. For example, to provide Ukraine with the weapons it requested in order to defend itself against aggression.

Now we provide military equipment for war — then we could provide military equipment to prevent war.

The Secretary General of the Alliance reminded of the reluctance of the members of the bloc to provide weapons, which the Ukrainian side requested before the Russian invasion.

According to him, at that time NATO was really afraid of escalation in relations with Russia.

Moreover, Stoltenberg once again repeated that the end of this war can only be achieved at the negotiating table.

In order to end this war, at a certain stage it will be necessary to resume dialogue with Russia. But it should be based on Ukrainian strength, — stressed the Secretary General.

Trump scares the USA with a war with Russia

Republican Donald Trump believes that the election victory of his rival Kamala Harris will mean a war with Russia for America

The scandalous politician accuses the Democrat of wanting to bring back conscription in the United States and "send your children to war."

By voting for Harris, you are voting for war with Russia. Does anyone want a war with Russia? If it is necessary, we will go for it. But it is desirable not to allow this. She wants to bring back the draft, call up your children and send them to a war that shouldn't have happened, Trump said.

In addition, the politician once again repeated his previous statements that he would end the war in Ukraine and the Middle East "as soon as he becomes president."

