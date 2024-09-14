According to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the Alliance could actually have done more to prevent Russia from launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, but the bloc's members were stopped by fear.
Points of attention
- NATO admitted guilt in the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
- Stoltenberg answered how he sees the scenario of ending the war.
- Trump believes that the victory of Kamala Harris in the US elections could lead to a conflict with Russia.
Stoltenberg does not hide that the Alliance did not even try to save Ukraine from war
As the Secretary General noted, the bloc could really have prevented a full-scale war. For example, to provide Ukraine with the weapons it requested in order to defend itself against aggression.
The Secretary General of the Alliance reminded of the reluctance of the members of the bloc to provide weapons, which the Ukrainian side requested before the Russian invasion.
According to him, at that time NATO was really afraid of escalation in relations with Russia.
Moreover, Stoltenberg once again repeated that the end of this war can only be achieved at the negotiating table.
Trump scares the USA with a war with Russia
Republican Donald Trump believes that the election victory of his rival Kamala Harris will mean a war with Russia for America
The scandalous politician accuses the Democrat of wanting to bring back conscription in the United States and "send your children to war."
In addition, the politician once again repeated his previous statements that he would end the war in Ukraine and the Middle East "as soon as he becomes president."
