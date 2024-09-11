Pistorius predicts when Russia will be able to attack a NATO country

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius believes that in a few years, Russia will be able to attack a NATO country. As he said during the discussion of the budget for 2025, the Russian Federation made a bet on the military economy.
Russia may attack a NATO country in a few years
Pistorius drew attention to the security situation. According to his forecast, it will be very serious in the coming years.
Germany has already focused on increasing its own defense capabilities. At the same time, it helps Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression and will convey:
four Iris-T systems;
five Gepard self-propelled guns;
some of the previously promised 12 Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers;
up to 40 Leopard 1A5 tanks;
20 Marder BMPs;
several thousand ammunition for tanks and artillery;
combat drones
Germany plans to transfer all of the listed weapons to Ukraine by the end of 2024.
Pistorius noted that more money is needed for defense spending. Both the German and Ukrainian armies need this.
In 2025, Germany allocated 75 billion euros for defense spending, although Pistorius asked for a larger amount. He asks to increase this share in the future.
Military aid to Ukraine from Germany
Pistorius called Berlin a reliable partner of Kyiv. Germany actively helps Ukraine with weapons and necessary equipment.
During the Ramstein meeting, Pistorius said that Berlin plans to transfer to Kyiv 24 Iris-T air defense systems, 12 Panzerhaubitz 2000 self-propelled guns, demining machines and necessary equipment for bridge construction.
The German opposition appealed to the government to increase support for Ukraine. They said that now was a "decisive phase of the war".
Christian Democratic Union defense representative Johann Wadeful said that Germany should go to "Ramstein" with commitments, not promises.