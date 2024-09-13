On September 13, Vasyl Nebenzya, the aggressor country's ambassador to the UN, completely repeated yesterday's theses of the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, regarding "a direct NATO war with Russia" in the event that Ukraine's western partners are allowed to strike the Russian Federation with provided weapons.

Nebenzia is scaring the world with a direct war between the Russian Federation and NATO countries

The Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the UN commented on the possible lifting of Ukraine's ban on striking Russia with long-range Western weapons

If the decision to lift the restrictions is really passed or will be passed, it will mean that from this moment NATO countries start a direct war with Russia. In this case, of course, we will be forced to make appropriate decisions with all the consequences that follow from them for the Western aggressors, — said the diplomat-propagandist of the Russian Federation cynically. Share

Nebenz emphasized that it will no longer work for our Western colleagues to "wash themselves away" from responsibility and shift all the blame to Kyiv."

Nebenzi's contentious argument is that only NATO servicemen can program Western missiles, since Ukraine does not have access to intelligence from NATO satellites.

Nebenzya also added that the fact that "Ukrainian nationalists will press the button (to launch missiles — ed.) will not play a role."

In ONN, Nebenzya practically repeated yesterday's theses of Putin. On September 12, the Russian dictator warned that if NATO countries lifted restrictions on the use of long-range weapons for Kyiv, it would mean that they were at war with Russia. According to him, Ukraine itself cannot strike with such weapons, as it relies on data from NATO satellites.

Putin, out of fear, spoke again about NATO as a party to the conflict

The illegitimate president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, is afraid of permission for Ukraine from the partner countries to strike the territory of the Russian Federation with Western long-range weapons, so he cynically stated that this would allegedly mean "the direct participation of NATO countries in the war in Ukraine."

The dictator of the Russian Federation believes that Ukraine will not be able to inflict damage with modern high-precision, long-range systems of Western production, since this, they say, is possible only on the condition of using intelligence from satellites, which the Ukrainian army does not have.

The head of the Kremlin said that only servicemen of NATO countries can enter flight tasks into the systems.

Therefore, according to his twisted logic, he considers Ukraine's permission to strike Russia with Western weapons as "a decision on the direct participation of NATO countries, the United States, and European countries in the war in Ukraine."

He thinks that such a decision by Ukraine's partners "will change the very nature of the conflict and mean that NATO countries, the United States and Europe are at war with Russia."