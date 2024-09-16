Next week, Ukraine will present its own victory plan to its partners. It is already 90% ready, as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an evening video message on September 16.
Points of attention
- President of Ukraine Zelenskyy announced that the document is almost ready.
- The plan includes four strategic points and one post-war point.
- Ukraine is preparing to present its victory plan to ally this week.
- The implementation of Ukraine's victory plan can be of great importance for the whole world, and especially for those countries that support international law.
Ukraine's victory plan is almost ready
The document contains five points: four main and one post-war. The head of state spoke about the development of this plan.
All key persons were involved in the development of the plan. As a result, Ukraine's victory plan is 90% ready.
The document contains points about the geopolitical location of Ukraine, security, strong military and economic assistance. Support in the reconstruction of cities already after the end of the war is also taken into account there.
Zelenskyy criticized the "peace plan" of China and Brazil
Earlier, the President of Ukraine spoke harshly about the proposals of these countries. He stated that after the occupation of territories and the killing of Ukrainians, there can be no question of compromises.
Zelenskyy called the Sino-Brazilian "peace plan" destructive and unacceptable.
China has said that its proposals are a cessation of hostilities, not "compromises." The official position of the PRC remains ambiguous.
Beijing continues to call the war in Ukraine the "Ukrainian crisis" and promotes narratives favorable to the Kremlin.
