Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said that the Sino-Brazilian "peace plan" allegedly does not call for a compromise between Ukraine and Russia, but offers "negotiations on peace."
Points of attention
- The Sino-Brazilian "peace plan" aims to de-escalate the conflict and calls for dialogue and negotiations, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said.
- The six principles of the Sino-Brazilian plan include ending hostilities and refraining from provocations.
- China continues close cooperation with Ukraine and emphasizes the need for a peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue.
- Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning emphasized the support of the "peace plan" by 110 countries of the world.
- President Zelenskyy considers the proposals of China and Brazil to be destructive and unacceptable.
China responded to Zelensky's criticism
Ning refuted theses that the People's Republic of China does not maintain contact with Ukraine and calls for a compromise between Ukraine and Russia. According to her, this is "not part of the six conventional ideas."
According to the Sino-Brazilian "peace plan", both sides must adhere to three principles:
stopping the escalation of hostilities;
refusal to expand the battlefield;
no provocations.
According to the spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China, this "peace plan" is supported by 110 countries of the world. The proposals of China and Brazil allegedly correspond to the common desire of the international community.
Ning emphasized that supposedly Beijing is constantly in touch with Kyiv. However, she once again called the war a "Ukrainian crisis".
Zelenskyy criticized the "peace plan" of China and Brazil
The President of Ukraine considers the proposals of these countries to be destructive. According to him, one cannot simply forget that the Russian army occupied the territories of our country and killed people.
Zelenskyy drew attention to the fact that during the meeting with the president of Brazil, he supposedly understood and supported him, but now he is talking about political reconciliation with the enemy.
The head of the Ukrainian state called the proposed compromise on freezing the conflict unacceptable.
