China reacted ambiguously to Zelensky's criticism of the Sino-Brazilian "peace plan"

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said that the Sino-Brazilian "peace plan" allegedly does not call for a compromise between Ukraine and Russia, but offers "negotiations on peace."

China responded to Zelensky's criticism

Ning refuted theses that the People's Republic of China does not maintain contact with Ukraine and calls for a compromise between Ukraine and Russia. According to her, this is "not part of the six conventional ideas."

Let me reiterate that China and Brazil have put forward six joint agreements to address one urgent priority: de-escalation Mao Ning Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China

According to the Sino-Brazilian "peace plan", both sides must adhere to three principles:

stopping the escalation of hostilities; refusal to expand the battlefield; no provocations.

It also calls on all parties to be committed to dialogue and negotiations, increase humanitarian aid, oppose the use of nuclear weapons, resist attacks on nuclear power plants, and protect the stability of global industrial and supply chains, Ning said. Share

According to the spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China, this "peace plan" is supported by 110 countries of the world. The proposals of China and Brazil allegedly correspond to the common desire of the international community.

Ning emphasized that supposedly Beijing is constantly in touch with Kyiv. However, she once again called the war a "Ukrainian crisis".

Zelenskyy criticized the "peace plan" of China and Brazil

The President of Ukraine considers the proposals of these countries to be destructive. According to him, one cannot simply forget that the Russian army occupied the territories of our country and killed people.

Zelenskyy drew attention to the fact that during the meeting with the president of Brazil, he supposedly understood and supported him, but now he is talking about political reconciliation with the enemy.

The head of the Ukrainian state called the proposed compromise on freezing the conflict unacceptable.