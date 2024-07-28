According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, by the end of November, the leadership of Ukraine will have a peaceful plan to end the criminal war unleashed by Russia.

What is known about the peace plan of Ukraine

Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine will discuss in detail with a number of partners the issue of preserving territorial integrity.

According to the head of state, the action plan for ending the criminal war unleashed by Russia will be ready by the end of November.

The president stressed that he cannot respond to calls for a ceasefire while Russia continues its occupation of Ukrainian territories.

If the United States and European countries maintain unity, it will increase the pressure and show Moscow that it has no chance, Zelensky emphasized. Share

Zelenskyi on the influence of the presidential elections in the USA

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that the US presidential election will have a significant impact on our country's hopes for peace.

Regarding Donald Trump, the head of state noted that Ukrainian officials and diplomats are already interacting with representatives of the campaign headquarters of the Republican and his opponent, US Vice President Kamala Harris.

Zelensky also said that during the phone conversation with Trump, he invited the former US president to visit Ukraine.

If Mr. Trump wants to learn something about Ukraine, he can come and see it himself or ask me, Zelenskyi said. Share

In addition, Zelensky said that Trump is available for any questions.