According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, by the end of November, the leadership of Ukraine will have a peaceful plan to end the criminal war unleashed by Russia.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyi aims to finalize a peace plan to end the war with Russia by the end of November, emphasizing the importance of unity among the US and European countries.
- Ukraine will engage with partners to discuss preserving territorial integrity and seek support to counter the Russian Federation's aggression.
- The impact of the US presidential elections on Ukraine's peace prospects is highlighted by Zelenskyi, who extended an invitation to Donald Trump to visit and better understand the situation.
- Strategies to increase pressure on Russia include maintaining unity among the US and European allies, showcasing that Moscow has no chance against a united front.
- Zelenskyi's proactive approach involves engaging with various stakeholders and formulating an action plan to address the ongoing conflict, refusing to consider a ceasefire while Russian occupation persists.
What is known about the peace plan of Ukraine
Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine will discuss in detail with a number of partners the issue of preserving territorial integrity.
According to the head of state, the action plan for ending the criminal war unleashed by Russia will be ready by the end of November.
The president stressed that he cannot respond to calls for a ceasefire while Russia continues its occupation of Ukrainian territories.
Zelenskyi on the influence of the presidential elections in the USA
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that the US presidential election will have a significant impact on our country's hopes for peace.
Regarding Donald Trump, the head of state noted that Ukrainian officials and diplomats are already interacting with representatives of the campaign headquarters of the Republican and his opponent, US Vice President Kamala Harris.
Zelensky also said that during the phone conversation with Trump, he invited the former US president to visit Ukraine.
In addition, Zelensky said that Trump is available for any questions.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-