Zelensky announced the number of drones and anti-aircraft missiles launched by the Russian Federation over Ukraine in a week
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Читати українською

In a week, Russia attacked Ukraine with about 700 guided air bombs and more than 100 "shahedas".

  • Ukraine needs to strengthen air defense systems for effective protection against Russian terrorist attacks.
  • President Zelenskyy called for strengthening the protection of the civilian population from aerial bombings and other military action by the Russian Federation.
  • It is important to destroy enemy bombers at their bases and to consider long-range solutions to protect airfields from Russian aircraft.

In one week, the Russian Federation launched about 700 anti-aircraft missiles and 100 drones over Ukraine

Our people suffer daily from Russian terror. And our people deserve fair and reliable protection from him. It is realistic to ensure sufficient range and sufficient quality of air defense systems.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

President of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyi added that every specific decision of partners to strengthen our power is capable of saving people's lives.

Thanks to everyone who understands this. Thank you to everyone who helps us overcome terror, — said the President of Ukraine.

Russia drops 3,500 aerial bombs on Ukraine every month

As Volodymyr Zelenskyi noted earlier, Russia drops 3,500 aerial bombs on the civilian population of Ukraine every month, so it is necessary to destroy enemy bombers at their bases.

According to Zelenskyi, Ukraine needs the means to be able to target the Russians at the city where their planes are based — at military airfields.

They use bombers, and therefore Russia should be afraid of attacking us with these planes, — said the president.

According to the head of state, it is necessary to find a solution to attack the Russian airfields where the Russian planes are located that drop the anti-aircraft missiles.

Therefore, the Patriot cannot fight the anti-aircraft defense systems, which any air defense system can. In any case, you will win in the short run, but in the long run, they will beat you. We must look for a long-range solution against the airfields where the military planes are based, which Russia uses for KAB attacks.

