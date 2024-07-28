Zelensky announced the number of drones and anti-aircraft missiles launched by the Russian Federation over Ukraine in a week

In a week, Russia attacked Ukraine with about 700 guided air bombs and more than 100 "shahedas".
Points of attention
- Ukraine needs to strengthen air defense systems for effective protection against Russian terrorist attacks.
- President Zelenskyy called for strengthening the protection of the civilian population from aerial bombings and other military action by the Russian Federation.
- It is important to destroy enemy bombers at their bases and to consider long-range solutions to protect airfields from Russian aircraft.
In one week, the Russian Federation launched about 700 anti-aircraft missiles and 100 drones over Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyi added that every specific decision of partners to strengthen our power is capable of saving people's lives.
Russia drops 3,500 aerial bombs on Ukraine every month
As Volodymyr Zelenskyi noted earlier, Russia drops 3,500 aerial bombs on the civilian population of Ukraine every month, so it is necessary to destroy enemy bombers at their bases.
According to Zelenskyi, Ukraine needs the means to be able to target the Russians at the city where their planes are based — at military airfields.
According to the head of state, it is necessary to find a solution to attack the Russian airfields where the Russian planes are located that drop the anti-aircraft missiles.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-