President Zelenskiy and First Lady visited Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital

On July 27, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his wife Olena Zelenskaya visited the National Children's Specialized Hospital Okhmatdyt and talked with the children who are being treated there.
Points of attention
- The visit of President Zelenskiy and his wife to the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital showcases their commitment to supporting and uplifting the spirits of children undergoing treatment.
- The international community has shown solidarity with Ukraine by offering support and assistance in restoring the hospital after the Russian missile attack.
- The Elena Zelenskaya Foundation's initiative to rebuild the 'School of Superheroes' at the hospital for long-term patients highlights the importance of providing holistic care to young patients.
- Austria's immediate response to treat seriously ill children from Okhmatdyt demonstrates the impact of international collaboration in providing life-saving medical care.
- The resilience and bravery of the children, along with the dedication of healthcare professionals, exemplify the unwavering spirit of hope and strength at Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital.
The Zelenskiy couple visited Okhmatdyt
We will definitely restore everything and prove that life is stronger than its enemy! - Zelenskiy is confident.
Olena Zelenskaya wrote that she and her husband in Okhmatdyt talked with children who survived the rocket attack that the Russian Federation carried out on the hospital on July 8.
The presidential couple also paid their respects to the deceased doctor Svitlana Lukyanchyk and her wounded colleagues.
Due to the Russian attack, Okhmatdyt lost its toxicological corps, four more were injured. But the recovery plan is already ready and is being implemented. The task is ambitious: not only to restore the damaged, but also to modernize the clinic to save more lives.
According to her, the Elena Zelenskaya Foundation has undertaken the restoration of the "School of Superheroes" — classrooms at a medical facility for those young patients who are treated for a long time and try to keep up with the school curriculum.
Austria will treat seriously ill children from Okhmatdit
Federal Chancellor of Austria Karl Neghammer noted that after the devastating attack on the Ukrainian children's hospital, Austria immediately offered help.
In cooperation between the Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, ÖGK and the Ukrainian authorities, it was possible to take two seriously ill children to Austria to continue their treatment.
In turn, the ambassador of Ukraine to Austria, Vasyl Khymynets, thanked Negammer for his participation in helping Ukrainian children and confirmed that the help was offered immediately.
The help of the federal government was offered immediately, Ukrainian child patients are already in clinics in Austria for treatment. An exemplary example! — wrote Ukrainian diplomat Kh.
A few days earlier, Kronen Zeitung reported that 12-year-old Vladyslav and 13-year-old Yuriy were sent to Austria for treatment. Both children have cancer. Now they are undergoing chemotherapy in the hospitals of Graz and Salzburg.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-