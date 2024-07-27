President Zelenskiy and First Lady visited Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital

On July 27, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his wife Olena Zelenskaya visited the National Children's Specialized Hospital Okhmatdyt and talked with the children who are being treated there.

Today, together with First Lady Olena Zelenskaya, they visited the National Children's Specialized Hospital Okhmatdyt. We spoke with children undergoing treatment. Volodymyr Zelenskiy President of Ukraine

The institution, despite everything, restores normal work and its strength after the Russian strike. I thank everyone who helps the hospital, who was there after the Russian missile was hit and cleared the debris, supported the children. Thank you to everyone in the world who was looking for a solution to support Ukrainians. Share

We will definitely restore everything and prove that life is stronger than its enemy! - Zelenskiy is confident.

Olena Zelenskaya wrote that she and her husband in Okhmatdyt talked with children who survived the rocket attack that the Russian Federation carried out on the hospital on July 8.

Four-year-old Dmytryk from the village of Myrolyubivka in Zhytomyr Oblast was undergoing another course of chemotherapy in the oncology ward when Russia fired at Okhmatdyt on July 8. The boy and his mother were among those children and parents whose photos went around the world and who on that terrible day had to save themselves not only from illness, but also from an attacker who deliberately destroys children's hospitals. But the boy did receive his vital medicines — already in the hospital bomb shelter. And now he, like hundreds of children from all over Ukraine, continues treatment at "Okhmatdyt", because, despite all the losses and damages, one of the most important children's hospitals in the country is working. Olena Zelenskaya First Lady of Ukraine

The presidential couple also paid their respects to the deceased doctor Svitlana Lukyanchyk and her wounded colleagues.

Due to the Russian attack, Okhmatdyt lost its toxicological corps, four more were injured. But the recovery plan is already ready and is being implemented. The task is ambitious: not only to restore the damaged, but also to modernize the clinic to save more lives.

According to her, the Elena Zelenskaya Foundation has undertaken the restoration of the "School of Superheroes" — classrooms at a medical facility for those young patients who are treated for a long time and try to keep up with the school curriculum.

There are already 17 such cells in the country's hospitals, but the one in "Okhmatdyt" was also destroyed by a Russian missile. There will be a new "School". And it will be even better. In fact, all the adults and children in this clinic are superheroes. Because every day they win a victory for life. "Okhmatdyt" will win. Already won. Share

Austria will treat seriously ill children from Okhmatdit

Federal Chancellor of Austria Karl Neghammer noted that after the devastating attack on the Ukrainian children's hospital, Austria immediately offered help.

In cooperation between the Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, ÖGK and the Ukrainian authorities, it was possible to take two seriously ill children to Austria to continue their treatment.

In turn, the ambassador of Ukraine to Austria, Vasyl Khymynets, thanked Negammer for his participation in helping Ukrainian children and confirmed that the help was offered immediately.

The help of the federal government was offered immediately, Ukrainian child patients are already in clinics in Austria for treatment. An exemplary example! — wrote Ukrainian diplomat Kh.

A few days earlier, Kronen Zeitung reported that 12-year-old Vladyslav and 13-year-old Yuriy were sent to Austria for treatment. Both children have cancer. Now they are undergoing chemotherapy in the hospitals of Graz and Salzburg.