Strike of the Russian Federation against "Okhmatdyt". Austria accepted two seriously ill children for treatment
Category
World
Publication date

Strike of the Russian Federation against "Okhmatdyt". Austria accepted two seriously ill children for treatment

Strike of the Russian Federation against "Okhmatdyt". Austria accepted two seriously ill children for treatment
Читати українською

Austria accepted for treatment two seriously ill children from Kyiv's "Okhmatdit" hospital, which the Russian Federation launched a missile attack on on July 8.

Points of attention

  • Austria provides treatment to critically ill children from Okhmatdyt after the Russian missile strike
  • Ukrainian child patients were transported to clinics in Austria for continued treatment
  • The raid of the Russian Federation on the Okhmatdyt hospital caused destruction and death of people, including a child
  • The Austrian federal government responded quickly to the situation and provided assistance
  • Cooperation between Ukraine and Austria in the treatment of children is an example of a humane response to a crisis situation

Austria will treat seriously ill children from "Okhmatdit"

Federal Chancellor of Austria Karl Neghammer noted that after the devastating attack on the Ukrainian children's hospital, Austria immediately offered help.

In cooperation between the Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, ÖGK and the Ukrainian authorities, it was possible to take two seriously ill children to Austria to continue their treatment.

In turn, the Ambassador of Ukraine to Austria, Vasyl Khymynets, thanked Negammer for his participation in helping Ukrainian children and confirmed that the help was offered immediately.

The help of the federal government was offered immediately, Ukrainian child patients are already in Austrian clinics for treatment. An exemplary example!, - wrote the Ukrainian diplomat on the social network Kh.

A few days earlier, Kronen Zeitung reported that 12-year-old Vladyslav and 13-year-old Yuriy were sent to Austria for treatment. Both children have cancer. Now they are undergoing chemotherapy in the hospitals of Graz and Salzburg.

Russian missile attack on the hospital "Okhmatdyt"

On Monday, July 8, the Russian Federation launched a large-scale missile attack on the city of Kyiv. One of the launched rockets hit the capital's "Okhmatdyt" children's hospital.

There, one of the hospital buildings was completely destroyed, and several buildings were damaged. It was also known about two people who died on the day of the attack. Later it became known that a child who was in "Okhmatdyt" after an operation died in the intensive care unit.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine's diplomat exposes Russian lies on Okhmatdyt hospital missile strike
Okhmatdyt
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Tрird group of children from Okhatdyt Hospital sent for treatment abroad
Tрird group of children from Okhatdyt Hospital sent for treatment abroad
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian propagandists spread fake videos of aftermath after Russian strike on Okhmatdyt
Center for Countering Disinformation of Ukraine
Fake

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?