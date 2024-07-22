Strike of the Russian Federation against "Okhmatdyt". Austria accepted two seriously ill children for treatment

Austria accepted for treatment two seriously ill children from Kyiv's "Okhmatdit" hospital, which the Russian Federation launched a missile attack on on July 8.
Austria will treat seriously ill children from "Okhmatdit"
Federal Chancellor of Austria Karl Neghammer noted that after the devastating attack on the Ukrainian children's hospital, Austria immediately offered help.
In cooperation between the Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, ÖGK and the Ukrainian authorities, it was possible to take two seriously ill children to Austria to continue their treatment.
In turn, the Ambassador of Ukraine to Austria, Vasyl Khymynets, thanked Negammer for his participation in helping Ukrainian children and confirmed that the help was offered immediately.
A few days earlier, Kronen Zeitung reported that 12-year-old Vladyslav and 13-year-old Yuriy were sent to Austria for treatment. Both children have cancer. Now they are undergoing chemotherapy in the hospitals of Graz and Salzburg.
Russian missile attack on the hospital "Okhmatdyt"
On Monday, July 8, the Russian Federation launched a large-scale missile attack on the city of Kyiv. One of the launched rockets hit the capital's "Okhmatdyt" children's hospital.
There, one of the hospital buildings was completely destroyed, and several buildings were damaged. It was also known about two people who died on the day of the attack. Later it became known that a child who was in "Okhmatdyt" after an operation died in the intensive care unit.
