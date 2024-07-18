Tрird group of children from Okhatdyt Hospital sent for treatment abroad

On July 18, eight small patients who were injured as a result of the Russian shelling of the Ohmatdyt Hospital flew to Germany for treatment.

12 patients of "Okhmatdita" have already been sent abroad for treatment

According to the Ministry of Health, this is the third group of children who suffered from the Russian attack on "Okhmatdit" and were evacuated for treatment abroad.

It should be noted that at the beginning of the week, four children were sent to Austria and Switzerland for treatment. A total of 12 children have already been evacuated.

Among the evacuated children was 3-year-old Dmytro, who went with his mother, Oksana. A month ago, the boy was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and treatment began in "Okhmatdyt".

They had high hopes for this treatment. No one expected what would happen on Monday [July 8 — ed.]. We were in the hospital during the attack. It was a shock. Now the possibilities of "Okhmatdyt" are limited, that's why we are going abroad , Oksana said. Share

The Ministry of Health notes that Ukraine's international partners from the European Commission and the WHO promptly responded to the evacuation request and ensured rapid transportation to Germany. And German Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach immediately after the terrorist act promised to accept the children for treatment.

What is known about the attack of the Russian Federation on the children's hospital "Okhmatdyt"

On July 8, the Russian army attacked Kyiv with missiles. As a result of the shelling, there are dead and injured. July 9 was declared a day of mourning in the capital.

Russia struck a children's hospital with an X-101 strategic cruise missile.

It is noted that at the scene of the tragedy, fragments of the rear part of the missile with a serial number, as well as part of its rudder, were found.

As a result of the strike of the Russian Federation, 10 surgical departments, five oncology departments, two somatic departments, intensive care, two intensive care units, operating units, radiology and radiation therapy departments, part of the oncology hematology laboratory were affected.

The building of the "Okhmatdit" children's hospital in Kyiv, which was destroyed by the Russian army, cannot be restored. It was in this building that the department of toxicology was located.

The old surgical building of the "Okhmatdyt" children's hospital will most likely also be demolished. According to the Minister of Health Viktor Lyashko, one new building will be built instead of the buildings destroyed by Russia.