Germany to allocate €10 million for "Okhmatdyt" hospital reconstruction

Children's hospital "Okhmatdyt" was destroyed as a result of a Russian missile strike on July 8.

The building of the "Okhmatdyt" hospital is being prepared for operation in winter

The German Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, Svenja Schulze, said about it.

Thus, the allocated money, together with the funds of other donors, will be directed to the quick return of the hospital to working condition and preparation of the building for operation in winter.

It concerns the repair and maintenance of hospital facades, treatment rooms, and electricity and heat supply.

According to Schulze, the destruction of the children's hospital shows "how ruthlessly and inhumanely Russia is waging this aggressive war."

We should not and will not put up with the fact that this place of healing for children with cancer no longer exists in Ukraine ," the minister added.

Germany will accept Ukrainian children for treatment after the Russian attack on "Okhmatdyt"

German Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach said that his country is ready to take Ukrainian children for treatment after the Russian attack on the "Okhmatdit" hospital in Kyiv.

Karl Lauterbach wrote about this in X (Twitter) after a conversation with the Minister of Healthcare of Ukraine Viktor Lyashko.

According to him, Germany "will accept sick children who need it at any time." They will come for them already on Wednesday.

With the targeted attack on the children's hospital, Putin once again showed that he is a war criminal, added German Minister Karl Lauterbach.