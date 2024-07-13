The IAEA found Russia guilty of the attack on "Okhmatdyt"

The Board of Directors of the IAEA, at an emergency closed meeting, condemned the July 8 rocket attack on the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kyiv, placing responsibility on Russia.

The text of the resolution states that the Council strongly condemns the disruption of IAEA technical assistance to Ukraine caused by the recent Russian military strike on the Okhmatdyt National Children's Specialized Hospital.

Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Galushchenko thanked the organization for its reaction.

Thank you to the Board of Governors of the IAEA for the decisive reaction to the outright terrorist actions of our enemy. The terrorist country is showing the whole world that it is able to easily direct its weapons not even just against the civilian population, but against seriously ill children. The brazen attack on the Ohmatdyt hospital is an unacceptable violation of the basic principles and values of the IAEA, undermining the foundation of international nuclear safety and security. Herman Galushchenko Minister of Energy

The Council also supported continued IAEA technical cooperation efforts with Ukraine, including further assistance to Okhmatdyt and other similar institutions to ensure continuity of medical services and strengthen radiation safety and protection measures.

Destroyed "Okhmatdit"

In addition, she called on the participating countries to provide political and financial support to Ukraine, in particular, by providing the necessary equipment related to nuclear safety and protection.

What is known about the attack of the Russian Federation on the children's hospital "Okhmatdyt"

On July 8, the Russian army attacked Kyiv with missiles. As a result of the shelling, there are casualties, and the number of injured continues to grow. July 9 was declared a day of mourning in the capital.

Russia struck a children's hospital with an X-101 strategic cruise missile.

It is noted that at the scene of the tragedy, fragments of the rear part of the rocket with a serial number, as well as part of its rudder, were found.

As a result of the strike of the Russian Federation, 10 surgical departments, five oncology departments, two somatic departments, intensive care, two intensive care units, operating units, radiology and radiation therapy departments, part of the hematology oncology laboratory were affected.

The building of the "Okhmatdit" children's hospital in Kyiv, which was destroyed by the Russian army, cannot be restored. It was in this building that the department of toxicology was located.

The old surgical building of the "Okhmatdyt" children's hospital will most likely also be demolished. According to Minister of Health Viktor Lyashko, one new building will be built instead of the buildings destroyed by Russia.