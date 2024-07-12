Boy, 7, died in hospital after being survived in Russian strike on Okhmatdyt

On July 12, Yehor Zavadetskyy, who was transported to a medical facility after a Russian missile hit Okhmatdyt, died in the Kyiv Cardiological Center.

The boy was in a coma for 12 days after falling from his bicycle

7-year-old Yehor Zavadetskyy was from a large family of internally displaced persons from Kherson. They moved to Holyn to live with their paternal relatives after the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation.

Yehor Zavadetskyy fought for his life for 15 days after falling from his bicycle. After several operations, Yehor fell into a coma and died on the morning of July 12 in Kyiv.

According to the boy's mother, Anastasia Zavadetska, her son had swelling of the brain and eyes. He was in a coma of the third stage 12 days after the surgery, "Vikna" publication reports.

When Yegor fell from his bicycle, the main blow was to the liver, precisely to its junction. In Kyiv, we were told that one of the halves should be removed. The operation lasted almost nine hours, after which the son was conscious, talking and responding for two days. But a thrombus formed in the remaining residue. And again the operation, which lasted 3.5 hours. After that, his heart stopped for twenty minutes and he needed a blood transfusion, recalls Anastasia Zavadetska. Share

The boy's liver and kidneys failed, and his stomach did not work. His right hand was also dying, and Yegor was on dialysis.

Yehor Zavadetskyy survived an enemy rocket attack on the National Children's Specialised Hospital "Okhmatdyt", from where he and his mother were transferred to the Kyiv Cardiocenter.

What is known about the Russian missile strike on "Okhmatdyt" children's hospital

On July 8, the Russian army struck on Kyiv with missiles. As a result of the shelling, there are casualties, and the number of injured continues to grow. July 9 was declared a day of mourning in the capital.

Russia struck a children's hospital with an Kh-101 strategic cruise missile.

It is noted that at the scene of the tragedy, fragments of the rear part of the rocket with a serial number and part of its rudder were found.

As a result of the Russian Federation's strike, ten surgical departments, five oncology departments, two somatic departments, intensive care, two intensive care units, operating units, radiology and radiation therapy departments, and part of the haematology and oncology laboratory were affected.