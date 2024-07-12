Ukraine's general prosecutor wants ICC to investigate Russian strike on Kyiv children's hospital

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin called on the International Criminal Court in The Hague to hold Russia accountable for the shelling of the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kyiv on July 8.
Points of attention
- The Russian attack on the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital caused serious damage to the hospital.
- The ICC investigation can establish systematic attacks by the Russian Federation on the civilian population of Ukraine and prove crimes against humanity committed by the Russian authorities.
- The attack on the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital highlights the aggressive behaviour of the Russian Federation and the need for international justice to combat such crimes.
The ICC investigation will help establish the pattern of Russia's attacks
According to Andrii Kostin, such an investigation will help establish the regularity of Russia's attacks and prove that the Russian Federation is committing crimes against humanity in Ukraine.
It should be noted that the court does not publicly comment on which charges it is investigating. However, the ICC warned that anyone deemed responsible for attacks on civilian objects could be prosecuted.
What is known about the Russian attack on "Okhmatdyt" children's hospital
On July 8, the Russian army attacked Kyiv with missiles. As a result of the shelling, there are casualties, and the number of injured continues to grow. July 9 was declared a day of mourning in the capital.
Russia struck a children's hospital with a Kh-101 strategic cruise missile.
It is noted that at the scene of the tragedy, fragments of the rear part of the rocket with a serial number and part of its rudder were found.
As a result of the Russian Federation's strike, ten surgical departments, five oncology departments, two somatic departments, intensive care, two intensive care units, operating units, radiology and radiation therapy departments, and part of the haematology oncology laboratory were affected.
The building of the "Okhmatdyt" children's hospital in Kyiv, which was destroyed by the Russian army, cannot be restored. It was in this building that the department of toxicology was located.
The "Okhmatdyt" children's hospital's old surgical building will most likely be demolished. According to Minister of Health Viktor Lyashko, one new building will be built instead of the buildings destroyed by Russia.
