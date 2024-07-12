Ukraine to build new Okhmatdyt hospital building, Healthcare minister says

The building of the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kyiv, which was destroyed by the Russian army, cannot be restored. It was in this building that the Department of Toxicology was located.
Points of attention
- Health Minister Viktor Lyashko announced that more than UAH 800 million will be spent on the reconstruction of Okhmatdyt to eliminate the consequences of the Russian attack.
- UAH 300 million was collected for the restoration of the "Okhmatdyt" children's hospital
- The new building of the medical facility will be aimed at improving medical equipment and improving medical services for children.
Russia destroyed the building of the Department of Toxicology and the old surgical building of the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital
The "Okhmatdyt" children's hospital's old surgical building will most likely be demolished.
According to Minister of Health Viktor Lyashko, one new building will be built instead of the buildings destroyed by Russia.
Viktor Lyashko stated that more than 800 million from all partners and state funds have already been allocated for the restoration of Okhmatdyt. These funds will be used to eliminate the consequences of the Russian attack in the new building and the medical equipment that needs to be restored.
Next, the state will finance the design and construction of the new building as much as necessary.
According to experts' estimates, the minister added that 360-400 million is needed for the equipment, but service engineers are working and inspecting the surviving equipment from the outside. Perhaps the amount will be even higher. Manufacturers and patrons are ready to provide some equipment free of charge.
UAH 300 million was raised for "Okhmatdyt" hospital's reconstruction
On July 10, the fundraising campaign for the reconstruction of the largest Ukrainian children's hospital, "Okhmatdyt", which was partially destroyed as a result of a Russian missile strike on July 8, officially ended.
On the evening of July 8, the initiative of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, United24, together with monobank, announced fundraising campaign for Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital reconstruction.
It is worth noting that during the first three hours, all volunteers donated more than UAH 100 million.
Although they intended to collect a total of UAH 100 million, after reaching the goal, they decided to continue the fundraising campaign.
As of 10:44 a.m. on July 10, it was possible to collect UAH 300 million for "Okhmatdyt" hospital's reconstruction.
This is the fastest collection of UNITED24 and monobank. It became possible thanks to each of you. Unity is the greatest Ukrainian strength. We thank everyone who participated! — emphasised the UNITED24 team.
