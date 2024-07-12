Ukraine to build new Okhmatdyt hospital building, Healthcare minister says

The building of the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kyiv, which was destroyed by the Russian army, cannot be restored. It was in this building that the Department of Toxicology was located.

Russia destroyed the building of the Department of Toxicology and the old surgical building of the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital

The "Okhmatdyt" children's hospital's old surgical building will most likely be demolished.

According to Minister of Health Viktor Lyashko, one new building will be built instead of the buildings destroyed by Russia.

Okhmatdyt's team and I started working on the medical task and designing a new building. Victor Lyashko Minister of Health

Viktor Lyashko stated that more than 800 million from all partners and state funds have already been allocated for the restoration of Okhmatdyt. These funds will be used to eliminate the consequences of the Russian attack in the new building and the medical equipment that needs to be restored.

Next, the state will finance the design and construction of the new building as much as necessary.

According to experts' estimates, the minister added that 360-400 million is needed for the equipment, but service engineers are working and inspecting the surviving equipment from the outside. Perhaps the amount will be even higher. Manufacturers and patrons are ready to provide some equipment free of charge.

UAH 300 million was raised for "Okhmatdyt" hospital's reconstruction

On July 10, the fundraising campaign for the reconstruction of the largest Ukrainian children's hospital, "Okhmatdyt", which was partially destroyed as a result of a Russian missile strike on July 8, officially ended.

On the evening of July 8, the initiative of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, United24, together with monobank, announced fundraising campaign for Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital reconstruction.

It is worth noting that during the first three hours, all volunteers donated more than UAH 100 million.

Although they intended to collect a total of UAH 100 million, after reaching the goal, they decided to continue the fundraising campaign.

We need to make the clinic better than it was! This will be our answer to the monsters, — urged the management of Monobank. Share

As of 10:44 a.m. on July 10, it was possible to collect UAH 300 million for "Okhmatdyt" hospital's reconstruction.