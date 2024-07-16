"Okhmatdyt" hospital partially resumes work after Russian July 8 missile strike

Children's hospital "Okhmatdyt", which suffered from a Russian missile attack on July 8, has partially resumed work.

Which departments in "Okhmatdyt" resumed their work after the Russian July 8 strike?

Despite last week's attack, we are happy to report that some branches of "Okhmatdyt" have already resumed their work. Today, the emergency department opened again, which now also serves surgical patients. Some of the oncology departments have returned to work, except for the bone marrow transplantation department — it is temporarily operating on the basis of the Kyiv City Center of Nephrology and Dialysis, the hospital reported. Share

They also note that the microsurgery, otolaryngology, and maxillofacial surgery departments are temporarily working based on the First Regional Adult Hospital.

In addition, the following departments have started work in "Okhmatdyt":

Emergency medical assistance;

Urgent surgery;

Abdominal surgery;

Thoracic surgery;

Orthopedics and traumatology;

Radiology Center;

Children's and adolescent gynaecology;

Purulent surgery;

Pediatrics;

Infectious department for minor children;

Endocrinology;

Children's neurology;

Children's urology;

Department of Anesthesiology;

Department of Anesthesiology and Intensive Care;

Operating department.

Also, the clinic once again assists in the departments of the neonatology profile :

Intensive therapy of newborn children;

Neonatal surgeries;

Intensive weaning of deeply premature babies;

Intensive discharge and early rehabilitation of children with perinatal pathology.

The following departments of the hospital also continue their work:

Centre for Infectious Diseases "Clinic for the treatment of children with HIV infection/AIDS";

Centre for medical-psychological, social-rehabilitation assistance for children;

Blood service centre;

Centre of Hemostasis Pathology.

Also recently resumed work:

Laboratory of Medical Genetics;

Ukrainian reference centre for laboratory diagnostics and metrology;

Medical Genetic Center.

What is known about the Russian attack on the "Okhmatdyt" children's hospital?

On July 8, the Russian army attacked Kyiv with missiles. As a result of the shelling, there are dead and injured. July 9 was declared a day of mourning in the capital.

Russia struck a children's hospital with a Kh-101 strategic cruise missile.

It is noted that at the scene of the tragedy, fragments of the rear part of the missile with a serial number and part of its rudder were found.

As a result of the Russian Federation's strike, ten surgical departments, five oncology departments, two somatic departments, intensive care, two intensive care units, operating units, radiology and radiation therapy departments, and part of the haematology oncology laboratory were affected.

The building of the "Okhmatdyt" children's hospital in Kyiv, which was destroyed by the Russian army, cannot be restored. It was in this building that the department of toxicology was located.

The "Okhmatdyt" children's hospital's old surgical building will most likely be demolished. According to the Minister of Healthcare Viktor Lyashko, one new building will be built instead of the buildings destroyed by Russia.