Trump unexpectedly suspended new tariffs — what happened

On the evening of April 9, the US put additional tariffs on a number of countries on "pause." Almost all will be subject to a 10% tariff, President Trump wrote about this in Truth Social.

Trump took a 90-day pause on new tariffs

Trump said that more than 75 countries have reached out to U.S. officials to address issues related to trade, trade barriers, tariffs, currency manipulation and non-tariff barriers, but they have not taken any retaliatory measures following Washington's decision on tariffs.

I have authorized a 90-day pause and a significantly reduced reciprocal rate during that period of 10%, also effective immediately. Thank you for your attention to this matter. Donald Trump President of the United States

However, Trump is raising tariffs on China to 125%.

Trump's post

Trump's tariffs

Because of the lack of respect China has shown for global markets, I am increasing the tariff the United States is imposing on China to 125%, effective immediately.

In this regard, he expressed hope that at some point in the near future, China will understand that "robbing" the US and other countries is not acceptable.