Trump unexpectedly suspended new tariffs — what happened

On the evening of April 9, the US put additional tariffs on a number of countries on "pause." Almost all will be subject to a 10% tariff, President Trump wrote about this in Truth Social.
Points of attention
- President Trump unexpectedly suspended new tariffs for over 75 countries for 90 days, imposing only a 10% tariff.
- China's customs tariff is gradually increasing to 125%, showcasing escalating tensions in global trade.
- Trump's decision stems from the lack of retaliatory measures from other countries following the US tariff announcement.
Trump took a 90-day pause on new tariffs
Trump said that more than 75 countries have reached out to U.S. officials to address issues related to trade, trade barriers, tariffs, currency manipulation and non-tariff barriers, but they have not taken any retaliatory measures following Washington's decision on tariffs.
However, Trump is raising tariffs on China to 125%.
Trump's tariffs
Because of the lack of respect China has shown for global markets, I am increasing the tariff the United States is imposing on China to 125%, effective immediately.
In this regard, he expressed hope that at some point in the near future, China will understand that "robbing" the US and other countries is not acceptable.
