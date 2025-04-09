Trump unexpectedly suspended new tariffs — what happened
Category
Economics
Publication date

Trump unexpectedly suspended new tariffs — what happened

Donald Trump
Trump
Читати українською

On the evening of April 9, the US put additional tariffs on a number of countries on "pause." Almost all will be subject to a 10% tariff, President Trump wrote about this in Truth Social.

Points of attention

  • President Trump unexpectedly suspended new tariffs for over 75 countries for 90 days, imposing only a 10% tariff.
  • China's customs tariff is gradually increasing to 125%, showcasing escalating tensions in global trade.
  • Trump's decision stems from the lack of retaliatory measures from other countries following the US tariff announcement.

Trump took a 90-day pause on new tariffs

Trump said that more than 75 countries have reached out to U.S. officials to address issues related to trade, trade barriers, tariffs, currency manipulation and non-tariff barriers, but they have not taken any retaliatory measures following Washington's decision on tariffs.

I have authorized a 90-day pause and a significantly reduced reciprocal rate during that period of 10%, also effective immediately. Thank you for your attention to this matter.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

However, Trump is raising tariffs on China to 125%.

Trump's post

Trump's tariffs

Because of the lack of respect China has shown for global markets, I am increasing the tariff the United States is imposing on China to 125%, effective immediately.

In this regard, he expressed hope that at some point in the near future, China will understand that "robbing" the US and other countries is not acceptable.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Sometimes you need medicine". Trump responded to the fall in world markets due to new US tariffs
Trump
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trade war. China responds to Trump's new tariffs
China
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The EU will introduce countermeasures in response to US tariffs — what is known
EU

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?