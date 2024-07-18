Ukraine's diplomat exposes Russian lies on Okhmatdyt hospital missile strike

The version of the attack on the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kyiv on July 8, announced on July 17 by the Russian MFA chief, the odious Sergei Lavrov, does not coincide with the version of the representative of Russia at the UN Vasily Nebenzya.
Points of attention
- Refutation of propagandistic lies about the Russian strike on Okhmatdyt by reasoned evidence by Ukrainian diplomat Kyslytsia.
- It shows clear photo evidence that the Kh-101 missile was deliberately sent to Okhmatdyt by Russia.
- A reminder of the importance of uncovering the truth and accountability for committed crimes before the international community.
Russia lied about the missile strike on Okhmatdyt
Serhii Kislytsia, Ukraine's ambassador to the UN, said cynical Russian lies on the X social network.
The Ukrainian diplomat recalled that on July 9 at the UN Security Council meeting, Nebenzya stated.
Then Kyslytsya quoted Lavrov's statement, which was distributed by Russian propaganda resources on the Internet. "Recently, when we struck the military and energy infrastructure connected to the military bloc, one of these missiles was shot down by the Ukrainian anti-aircraft system... and fragments of this rocket fell on the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kyiv, Lavrov said.
Ще в лютому 2022 р. на засіданнях Радбезу я радив нєбєнзі частіше набирати свого шефа у Москві і звіряти з ним свої побрехеньки у НЙ.— Sergiy Kyslytsya 🇺🇦 (@SergiyKyslytsya) July 17, 2024
Ось і цього разу версія лаврова про те, що саме російська ракета, її обломки влучили в «Охматдит», озвучена ним в ООН 17 липня, не співпала з… pic.twitter.com/uJNoDkHWQF
So what about the "characteristic plumage" of a solitary missile? Maybe Orwell also wrote about this, Vasily? — Kyslytsia sneered .
Kislytsia refuted Russia's propaganda lies about the attack on "Okhmatdyt"
In front of Kyslytsia at the meeting of the Security Council, a representative of Russia spoke, who told outright lies to hide yet another crime of his country and shift responsibility. He tried to convince that "Ukraine is accountable" for what happened.
Kyslytsia noted that "Okhmatdyt" in Kyiv is the largest medical institution in the country that treats children with cancer. Children from all over the world are treated there. Also, the medical institution itself is unique in the medical care system.
The Ukrainian diplomat presented clear and well-argued evidence that Russia targeted the "Okhmatdyt" with a Kh-101 missile. In particular, he showed a slide showing the rocket's trajectory.
He also showed photos of the missile's remains found after the impact. The analysis of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and police investigators shows that the individual objects are components of the Kh-101 air-to-surface missile. A part of the serial code also indicates that this is a Russian missile.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-