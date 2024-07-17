Estonians raised €60 thousand for Okhamdyt hospital reconstruction

The Tallinn Children's Hospital Relief Fund was raised by charity from Estonian residents for the reconstruction of the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kyiv, which was destroyed by a Russian missile on July 8. There are already €60,000, and the collection is ongoing.

Estonians are collecting funds for the Okhmatdyt reconstruction

The charitable organisation "Tallinn Children's Hospital Support Fund" decided to provide support to the Kyiv Children's Hospital "Okhmatdyt", which was damaged after the Russian missile attack. Fundraising began immediately after the tragedy was reported.

On July 17, the foundation announced that it was ready to dispose of the collected funds — 60,000 euros were earmarked for the aid of the Ohmatdyt hospital.

According to Inna Kramer, head of the Tallinn Children's Hospital Support Fund, the amount is not final. Donations will continue to be collected as long as the Kyiv hospital needs them.

It is quite clear that people there are too busy to make any lists, but today (July 17, — ed.) we will meet with (public activist, — ed.) Inna Karaulshchikova, who just arrived from Kyiv and was constantly in touch contact the director of the medical department of this hospital — she will tell more precisely what they especially need. I hope we can make some sort of list soon.

According to her, you can already buy something and send it to "Okhmatdyt." Karaulshchikova, who liaises between the Foundation and the Kyiv hospital "Okhmatdyt," is the founder of the non-profit association "Leleka," which helps Ukrainian refugees in Estonia and the civilian population in Ukraine.

At this time, I am waiting for a list of equipment that is primarily needed, after which I will transfer this list to the foundation, and then work in this direction will begin. Now there are a lot of parallel processes. It is necessary to resume the work of the departments ("Okhmatdyt", — ed.) to the maximum, so that children can be accepted, because they cannot interrupt their treatment courses.

Ambassador of Ukraine to Estonia Maksym Kononenko emphasised that donations to the Tallinn Children's Hospital Fund can bring hope back to Ukraine's sick children. He also expressed his gratitude to the Estonian residents who participated in collecting donations for "Okhmatdyt.”

The building of the "Okhmatdyt" hospital is being prepared for operation in winter

The German Economic Cooperation and Development Minister, Svenja Schulze, stated it.

Thus, the allocated money, together with the funds of other donors, will be directed to the quick return of the hospital to working condition and preparation of the building for operation in winter.

It is, in particular, about repairing and maintaining hospital facades, treatment rooms, and electricity and heat supply.

According to Schulze, the destruction of the children's hospital shows "how ruthlessly and inhumanely Russia is waging this aggressive war."