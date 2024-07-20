Russian propagandists spread fake videos of aftermath after Russian strike on Okhmatdyt

Russian TG-channels are mass-distributing a video in which an unknown person in clothes similar to the uniform of the National Police of Ukraine applies artificial blood to a supposed doctor of the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital, allegedly after a Russian missile strike.

Russian propagandists are spreading a fake video of the consequences of the shelling of Okhmatdyt

According to the propagandists, the consequences of the rocket attack on the children's hospital were "directed by the Zelenskyy's regime."

After verifying information from the National Police of Ukraine, the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine reports that this video is a stage work of Russian propagandists.

Screenshot from a video of Russian propagandists

Evidence of fakeness of the video:

The actors' uniforms and shoes are completely new and clean (the uniforms of the policemen working on location were dusty).

In the video, the alleged policeman is missing a belt system (weapon, holster, walkie-talkie, first aid kit, etc.) and cover (helmet cover). Also, placing a chevron with the symbols of the National Police violates the rules of wearing a uniform.

For a long time, police officers have not been provided with berets; law enforcement officers have special sneakers.

Screenshot from a video of Russian propagandists

By all visual signs, the hair of the "doctor" in the video of Russian propagandists resembles a wig.

The materials of medical clothing in reality and the video are entirely different. In addition, the uniform of a real doctor has a horizontal seam on the back, while the Russian actor's uniform does not.

To justify and whitewash the reputation of Russian terrorists, ru-propaganda resorts to the distribution of absurd and senseless video fakes, which are doomed to failure.

Russian creates fake videos about allegedly Ukrainian military personnel

CCD chief, an officer of the Defence Forces Andriy Kovalenko, said that the studios that produce such videos are from Russia and are connected to the Ministry of Defence and the Russian military intelligence (aka GRU).

The Krylia studio, which is connected to the Russian Ministry of Defence, is involved in the production of fake videos with allegedly Ukrainian military personnel on the front lines, in the trenches. Contractors related to Novorossiya TV are also working on such videos, and agencies that work with the GRU of the Russian Federation provide infrastructure acceleration, — Andriy Kovalenko said. Share

Previously, the Center repeatedly recorded the spread of fake video materials, allegedly filmed on the front line with the participation of Ukrainian military personnel, who voiced these favourable to Russian propaganda.

In addition, fake videos discrediting the mobilisation and work of the TRC were recorded.