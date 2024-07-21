According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, in response to the statements of the US presidential candidate, Republican Donald Trump, regarding the possibility of ending the war unleashed by Russia within 24 hours, the probable terms of such an agreement will not suit Ukraine.

Why Ukraine will not agree to Trump's "peace plan".

Everyone will be happier if one person in the world, let it be Donald Trump, can stop the world. The question is at what price and who will pay. I don't mean he's going to make us pay. But if you want to do it in 24 hours, a simple option is to push us to do it. Because it is clear how to do it — it means to just stop and give and forget. Without sanctions, Putin will take territory, create a victory for his society and the world. No one will go to jail, no accountability, no tribunal. Yes, it is a very easy way, but we will never go for it, never. And there is not a single person in the world who can make us do it. Because it is not about one president or ten people, it is about a nation. The Russians killed so many people, how to forget it? And we will not forgive this — Zelenskyy explains. Share

Zelensky reacted to the statement of the Republican JD Vance, whom Trump wants to see as his vice president, that he does not care what is happening in Ukraine, admitting that the American may not really understand what is happening in Ukraine.

But the Ukrainian leader assured that if a new team arrives in the USA after the elections, he is ready to work with it, "not afraid of hard work."

What is known about the criticism of Trump's plan by his former advisers

According to Trump's ex-national security advisor John Bolton in an interview with CNN, in fact, Trump does not know how to end the criminal war against Ukraine unleashed by Russia.

This is madness. He has no idea how he is going to negotiate and end this war, — emphasizes Trump's ex-advisor. Share

He believes that Trump's rapprochement with Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin will only lead to forcing Ukraine to make territorial concessions to Russia.

Bolton emphasized that such a position would be a "dark moment" not only for Ukraine, but for the United States.