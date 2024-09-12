Zelenskyy criticized the Sino-Brazilian "peace plan" to end Russia's war against Ukraine

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, called the Chinese-Brazilian proposals regarding the "peace plan" to end the war destructive. According to him, they are unacceptable.
Zelenskyy criticized the "peace plan" of Brazil and China
Relations between the Brazilian and Ukrainian people are normal, but the position of the president of the Latin American country is different.
The Ukrainian president said that during a personal meeting with the president of Brazil, he allegedly understood and supported Kyiv. However, he now offers "political reconciliation".
Zelenskyy called calls to sit down with Putin at the negotiating table unacceptable. Proposals to forget the killing of people and to give up the country's territory are destructive.
In fact, Brazil and China's "peace plan" proposes a war freeze. That is, temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine remain behind Russia.
The position of Brazil regarding the war in Ukraine
Zelenskyy has repeatedly spoken about the importance of the voice of the Global South. Therefore, he called on its representatives, particularly Brazil, to visit the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.
The conference was held on June 15-16, 2024 in Bürgenstock. It was visited by delegations from 92 countries and eight international organizations, and Russia was not invited to the summit.
Brazil was represented at the Global Conference on the Ukrainian "peace formula", but it did not sign the final communique.
Zelenskyy personally met with the President of Brazil on September 21, 2023.
Brazil, along with China, are calling for an immediate end to hostilities and to sit down at the negotiating table. This is beneficial for the Russian Federation, which currently does not have the potential for active advancement, but can retain the captured territories.
