According to Ukrainian diplomats, official Beijing has the opportunity to make a practical contribution to achieving a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry believes that China can make a practical contribution to achieving peace in Ukraine by stopping the war through its influence on Russia.
- Participation in the Global Peace Summit can help Beijing demonstrate its interest in ending the Russian-Ukrainian war.
- China ignores Zelensky's demand for the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine, but supports a political settlement of the conflict.
China can stop the war in Ukraine by influencing Russia
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry draws attention to the fact that China always declares respect for the sovereign’ sovereignty and territorial integrity and is determined to fight for peace with all its might.
Despite this, Kyiv would like to see tangible steps and actions by Beijing on this path.
As the MFA team notes, the direct participation of a high representative of the People's Republic of China in the summit could be a good opportunity for Beijing to demonstrate its genuine interest in ending Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.
In addition, it is emphasised that against the background of regular meetings between Xi and Putin, China has an opportunity to demonstrate its balanced position.
What is known about the "peace plan" of China
According to the head of Chinese diplomacy, Wang Yi, currently, at least 20 countries support the vision of the People's Republic of China regarding the settlement of the Russo-Ukrainian war.
It is essential to understand that this statement was made a few days after China announced that it would skip Ukraine's Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.
Beijing also assures that Kyiv and Moscow have separately "confirmed most of the content" of the principles of political settlement, which were outlined by China and Brazil in a joint statement last month.
It is worth paying attention to the fact that China ignores Volodymyr Zelenskyy's demand for the total withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.
