According to Ukrainian diplomats, official Beijing has the opportunity to make a practical contribution to achieving a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

China can stop the war in Ukraine by influencing Russia

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry draws attention to the fact that China always declares respect for the sovereign’ sovereignty and territorial integrity and is determined to fight for peace with all its might.

Despite this, Kyiv would like to see tangible steps and actions by Beijing on this path.

The Global Peace Summit will be held in Switzerland next week. We believe that all countries that sincerely seek the restoration of peace should work together on its successful implementation, and not make efforts to undermine the summit, — emphasised the Ukrainian diplomatic service. Share

As the MFA team notes, the direct participation of a high representative of the People's Republic of China in the summit could be a good opportunity for Beijing to demonstrate its genuine interest in ending Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

In addition, it is emphasised that against the background of regular meetings between Xi and Putin, China has an opportunity to demonstrate its balanced position.

It is Ukraine, on the territory of which the war is going on, as the party that fully suffers from the destructive consequences of Russian aggression, that must determine what peace should be like. The only fair basis for achieving such a peace is the Peace Formula of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs concluded. Share

What is known about the "peace plan" of China

According to the head of Chinese diplomacy, Wang Yi, currently, at least 20 countries support the vision of the People's Republic of China regarding the settlement of the Russo-Ukrainian war.

It is essential to understand that this statement was made a few days after China announced that it would skip Ukraine's Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

Beijing also assures that Kyiv and Moscow have separately "confirmed most of the content" of the principles of political settlement, which were outlined by China and Brazil in a joint statement last month.