Reuters: US prepares to impose sanctions on China's banks for support of Russia

The US, along with other countries, may take measures against Chinese firms and financial institutions due to the fact that Beijing supports the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine.
What is known about possible US sanctions against Chinese banks
Campbell previously said there was an urgent need for European and NATO countries to send a collective signal of concern to China.
At the same time, the State Department reported that on May 30, the official met with Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu and expressed US concern over Beijing's support for the Russian defence and industrial base, which undermines European security.
The G7 is preparing a decision on Western banks for helping Russia
Bloomberg has learned that individual members of the Group of Seven are already discussing tools that could be directed at financial institutions from third countries that use the FSS — Russia's central bank's SWIFT-like financial messaging system — to circumvent trade restrictions.
It is essential to understand that, as of today, more than 150 foreign banks in about 20 countries use the SPFS system.
First of all, we are talking about Putin's allies in the war against Ukraine: Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, China and Tajikistan.
In addition, it is noted that the use of SPFS has tripled in 2023 compared to 2022.
