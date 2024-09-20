As the journalists managed to find out, the military command of the Russian Federation had been preparing for months for the Ukrainian breakthrough into Kurshchyna, but still could not stop the Defense Forces of Ukraine when they entered the territory of Russia.

The Kursk operation did not come as a surprise to the Russian army

The Guardian has reviewed the documents that the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine discovered at the abandoned Russian positions in this region.

First of all, we are talking about the reports of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the FSB and the army of the Russian Federation.

They repeatedly warned of a possible attack by the Defense Forces of Ukraine on Kurshchyna, as well as expressed concerns about the rapid decline in morale of the Russian occupiers.

Some of the documents are printed orders sent to various units, while others are handwritten journals recording events and problems at specific positions. The earliest records are dated to the end of 2023, while the most recent documents are only six weeks before Ukraine launched its offensive on the Kursk region on August 6, the report said. Share

Why the Russian army failed the defense of the Russian army

Journalists draw attention to the fact that when the Kursk operation began on August 6, many Russian soldiers simply fled from their positions, and within a week Ukraine completely took control of Suja.

Moreover, the Defense Forces of Ukraine captured hundreds of invaders, many of whom were conscripts.

In one of the Russian orders, it was not necessary to create trenches and positions with models of tanks and mannequins of soldiers in order to confuse Ukrainian reconnaissance drones. It was also indicated that several soldiers should be sent to these positions to light fires at night, walk with torches and move the mannequins from time to time. In addition, the Russians were to create radio communications about these positions in order to intercept them. Share

Journalists have not yet been able to find out whether such positions have ever been created.

According to the operators of Ukrainian reconnaissance drones who worked in the area, they never saw any evidence of the existence of such positions.