As the journalists managed to find out, the military command of the Russian Federation had been preparing for months for the Ukrainian breakthrough into Kurshchyna, but still could not stop the Defense Forces of Ukraine when they entered the territory of Russia.
Points of attention
- The Russian Federation could not provide an effective defense, although it knew about the future offensive of Ukraine.
- Russian soldiers fled their positions, and Ukrainian forces quickly took control of Suzha.
- At the front, serious problems with the morale of the Russian military were revealed, which led to numerous cases of suicide among soldiers.
The Kursk operation did not come as a surprise to the Russian army
The Guardian has reviewed the documents that the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine discovered at the abandoned Russian positions in this region.
First of all, we are talking about the reports of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the FSB and the army of the Russian Federation.
They repeatedly warned of a possible attack by the Defense Forces of Ukraine on Kurshchyna, as well as expressed concerns about the rapid decline in morale of the Russian occupiers.
Why the Russian army failed the defense of the Russian army
Journalists draw attention to the fact that when the Kursk operation began on August 6, many Russian soldiers simply fled from their positions, and within a week Ukraine completely took control of Suja.
Moreover, the Defense Forces of Ukraine captured hundreds of invaders, many of whom were conscripts.
Journalists have not yet been able to find out whether such positions have ever been created.
According to the operators of Ukrainian reconnaissance drones who worked in the area, they never saw any evidence of the existence of such positions.
Moreover, the discovered Russian documents indicate serious problems with the morale of Russians at the front. First of all, it is about cases of suicide of Russian soldiers.
