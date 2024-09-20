Kursk operation. Russia knew about Ukraine's plans, but failed to defend itself
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Kursk operation. Russia knew about Ukraine's plans, but failed to defend itself

The Kursk operation did not come as a surprise to the Russian army
Читати українською
Source:  The Guardian

As the journalists managed to find out, the military command of the Russian Federation had been preparing for months for the Ukrainian breakthrough into Kurshchyna, but still could not stop the Defense Forces of Ukraine when they entered the territory of Russia.

Points of attention

  • The Russian Federation could not provide an effective defense, although it knew about the future offensive of Ukraine.
  • Russian soldiers fled their positions, and Ukrainian forces quickly took control of Suzha.
  • At the front, serious problems with the morale of the Russian military were revealed, which led to numerous cases of suicide among soldiers.

The Kursk operation did not come as a surprise to the Russian army

The Guardian has reviewed the documents that the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine discovered at the abandoned Russian positions in this region.

First of all, we are talking about the reports of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the FSB and the army of the Russian Federation.

They repeatedly warned of a possible attack by the Defense Forces of Ukraine on Kurshchyna, as well as expressed concerns about the rapid decline in morale of the Russian occupiers.

Some of the documents are printed orders sent to various units, while others are handwritten journals recording events and problems at specific positions. The earliest records are dated to the end of 2023, while the most recent documents are only six weeks before Ukraine launched its offensive on the Kursk region on August 6, the report said.

Why the Russian army failed the defense of the Russian army

Journalists draw attention to the fact that when the Kursk operation began on August 6, many Russian soldiers simply fled from their positions, and within a week Ukraine completely took control of Suja.

Moreover, the Defense Forces of Ukraine captured hundreds of invaders, many of whom were conscripts.

In one of the Russian orders, it was not necessary to create trenches and positions with models of tanks and mannequins of soldiers in order to confuse Ukrainian reconnaissance drones. It was also indicated that several soldiers should be sent to these positions to light fires at night, walk with torches and move the mannequins from time to time. In addition, the Russians were to create radio communications about these positions in order to intercept them.

Journalists have not yet been able to find out whether such positions have ever been created.

According to the operators of Ukrainian reconnaissance drones who worked in the area, they never saw any evidence of the existence of such positions.

Moreover, the discovered Russian documents indicate serious problems with the morale of Russians at the front. First of all, it is about cases of suicide of Russian soldiers.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Kursk operation of the AFU. The British general described 3 scenarios of the development of events
AFU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia transferred 60,000 troops from Ukraine to Kursk — Zelenskyi
Russia transferred 60,000 troops from Ukraine to Kursk — Zelenskyi
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
How useful is the Kursk operation of the AFU for Ukraine ― the opinion of a military expert
AFU

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?