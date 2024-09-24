Zelenskyy introduced members of the US Congress to the "plan for the victory of Ukraine"

On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi met with the bipartisan delegation of the US Congress and told them about Ukraine's "victory plan".

As noted, the meeting was attended by members of the US Senate Ben Cardin, Dan Sullivan, Christopher Murphy and member of the House of Representatives Gregory Meeks.

The participants of the meeting paid special attention to the "victory plan", which Volodymyr Zelenskyi will present to US President Joe Biden, the US Congress and both presidential candidates already this week.

This is a very specific plan on how to strengthen Ukraine without any decisions or pressure from Russia. This plan does not depend on any decisions of Putin. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

Zelenskyi also spoke in detail about the situation at the front, the course of operations in the Kursk region, the needs of Ukrainian soldiers and the importance of timely delivery of defense packages.

During the meeting, they also discussed the prospects for implementation of reconstruction projects. On the eve of winter, one of the key directions is the strengthening of the Ukrainian energy system. In addition, Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that it is important to strengthen sanctions against the Russian Federation.

We are grateful for the support of both parties and both houses of the US Congress, President Biden. And, of course, we are here to thank your people, — Zelensky noted.

What is known about the key points of the "Victory Plan of Ukraine"

As the journalists note, the plan consists of four key points.

the first — security guarantees from Western countries, similar to the mutual defense pact within NATO;

the second — the continuation of the offensive on the Kursk region of Russia to strengthen Ukraine's position in the negotiations;

the third is a request for specific modern weapons;

the fourth is international financial assistance for the recovery of the Ukrainian economy, which suffered from the war."

The journalists emphasize that it is important for Ukraine to maintain the support of the US, especially in view of the possible return to power of Donald Trump, who previously hinted at the possibility of ending the war through territorial concessions on the part of Ukraine.